Embedding files in Monday

Note: This requires a paid Monday plugin. - At the time of writing, this plugin was free to use for 14 days.

Whimsical files can be embedded in Monday Boards, Dashboards and Docs. Here’s how to embed a file in a Task. 👇

Add a “Link” column to your board in Monday.com, and paste in a shareable link to your Whimsical file:

If you’re prompted, install the “Whimsical Embedded” plugin by Collabsoft:

If not, follow this link to install it or search “Whimsical Embedded” in the Monday.com apps marketplace.

Links added to that column will appear in a special tab within each Task’s detail view:

You may need to choose the column which is displayed in the “Whimsical Embedded” tab. You can do so by clicking the “Settings” icon within the tab and choosing the column you added in Step 1:

Important: This plugin was developed by a third party, and is not maintained by Whimsical.