With version history, you can see a full record of every change made to the file, revert to previous file versions, or branch off to create new versions from the existing ones.

Accessing and viewing file version history Copied! Link to this section

To access a file's version history, click the Version history button in the bottom right:

Version history will appear at the bottom of the screen. You can then hit Play to see the complete file history - when and who has made what changes.

Version history will load the file from latest changes, to oldest.

At any point, you can show or hide the file's current state alongside the earlier state you're viewing:

Restoring files to an earlier state Copied! Link to this section

Click the Play button to see how the file has changed and Pause when you're ready to restore it. You can use the <> arrows to move forward or backward one change at a time.

From there, you can choose to:

Restore the file, which will restore the file to the state you've chosen and overwrite the existing content. Fork the file to create a new file from an existing file version, which will create a separate file with the restored content, but it will also keep the existing file with its current content.

Forked files will not save comments and won't have any previous Version history.

If you have deleted a file entirely, you should be able to find it in the Trash and restore it from there. Files that are removed from the Trash are deleted permanently and can't be restored. You can read more about restoring files from the Trash here. Version history is available for a different duration, depending on your plan: Free - 7 days

Pro - 90 days

Business - 1 year

Enterprise - Unlimited