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File version history

With version history, you can see a full record of every change made to the file, revert to previous file versions, or branch off to create new versions from the existing ones.

Accessing and viewing file version historyCopied!

To access a file's version history, click the Version history button in the bottom right:

Version history in the file menu

Version history will appear at the bottom of the screen. You can then hit Play to see the complete file history - when and who has made what changes.

Version history will load the file from latest changes, to oldest.

At any point, you can show or hide the file's current state alongside the earlier state you're viewing:

Show and hide current state

Restoring files to an earlier stateCopied!

Click the Play button to see how the file has changed and Pause when you're ready to restore it. You can use the <> arrows to move forward or backward one change at a time.

Controls to change file history playback

From there, you can choose to:

  1. Restore the file, which will restore the file to the state you've chosen and overwrite the existing content.
  2. Fork the file to create a new file from an existing file version, which will create a separate file with the restored content, but it will also keep the existing file with its current content.
Restore and fork history controls
  • Forked files will not save comments and won't have any previous Version history.
  • If you have deleted a file entirely, you should be able to find it in the Trash and restore it from there. Files that are removed from the Trash are deleted permanently and can't be restored. You can read more about restoring files from the Trash here.

Version history is available for a different duration, depending on your plan:

  • Free - 7 days
  • Pro - 90 days
  • Business - 1 year
  • Enterprise - Unlimited

Note: Version history was formerly known as Time machine.

Related articles

Summary

  1. File version history
  2. Accessing and viewing file version history
  3. Restoring files to an earlier state