Getting started with docs

If you prefer a quick video guide, this one covers all the docs basics in 1 minute:
Otherwise, read on! 🧑🏫
Most formatting options can be applied with markdown (you can even paste markdown directly into a doc), or to select a block type from the block menu type
/ in a new line.
Docs also support standard formatting Keyboard shortcuts which are great if you prefer to add style to your doc as you type.
If you prefer to use the cursor, you'll find out how to change text formatting below. 👇
Select the text that you want to format and then choose one of the options from the toolbar:
To add a new block or transform one type of block into another click the icon on the left of the text or line ( 1), or use the toolbar (2):
Tip: Drag and drop blocks to new locations with the same icon on the left. 👌
You can nest a file in your doc in the following ways:
+ sign next to the doc's title in the sidebar.
If you don't want an existing file to be nested in the doc but still want to link it, type
@ and start typing its name:
Pro tip: After linking to a file this way, you can hover over it and click the [E] icon to switch it to an embed:
The breadcrumb trail at the top left of your document shows you which files are nested within each other.
Right now, only two levels of hierarchy are displayed: the title of the file you're working in (on the right), and its parent (on the left):
You'll also be able to see which docs are nested within each other in the sidebar:
To delete a nested doc, click the three dots menu in the upper-right corner:
You can delete the doc from that menu, or show a list of all deleted nested files. You can then permanently delete the files or restore them:
If you want to "un-nest" a doc, drag and drop it out of the parent doc in the sidebar.
While some things are better said than drawn, a picture is still worth a thousand words. Currently we support embeds from:
To add an embed, click Add block → Embed → paste the embed link and hit
Enter:
Click Share in the top right corner, to copy a shareable link, or invite people to access your file:
Learn more about sharing files in this article.
Note: Nested files inherit sharing settings of the doc they are nested in.
You can collaborate on a doc with users in your workspace if the file is in the Team section of your Workspace.
Find out more about Managing access permissions.
To see who has the doc open, check the upper-right corner of the screen. You'll see the avatar of anyone else viewing the doc.
If somebody is editing the doc, you'll see a colored cursor with their name and the doc will be updated in realtime:
Restoring a Doc
You can restore the contents of a Doc with version history. Read this article to find out how.
There are keyboard shortcuts we all know, love and use (think copy, paste, cut, delete, etc.) and they can be used in Whimsical Docs as well. Here's a list of keyboard and markdown shortcuts that are perhaps a bit less known but worth remembering:
ACTION
SHORTCUT
Paragraph
Heading 1
Heading 2
Heading 3
Bulleted list
Numbered list
Checklist
Section divider
Line divider
Change block type
Bold
Italic
Code block
Open syntax highlighter (while editing code block)
Inline code
Strikethrough
Link
Highlight text
Quote
Decrease indent
Increase indent
Workspace link
External link
Comment
Select text
Select all
Open nested file
Go to parent file
Insert table row
Insert table column
Remove table row
Remove table column
Copy link to block
ACTION
SHORTCUT
Toggle block and all descendants
Toggle block and all siblings
Toggle block, siblings, and descendants
Expand block
Collapse block
Looking for Windows/PC shortcuts?
Try enabling
Focus mode (bottom-right corner) to avoid any distractions and concentrate on the doc and nothing else.
Once you enable Focus Mode, you can also customize your preferences:
Full Screen - if enabled, will enter into full screen mode. Can be disabled by pressing
Esc.
Paragraph Focus - if enabled, will highlight the paragraph where your cursor is located.
Typewriter Mode - if enabled, will keep the paragraph where your cursor is located in the middle of the screen at all times.
If you find it more comfortable to read in a wider document or write text in a smaller size, you can change the text size and layout in your docs. This article explains how.