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Getting started with docs

If you prefer a quick video guide, this one covers all the docs basics in 1 minute:

Otherwise, read on! 🧑‍🏫

FormattingCopied!

Most formatting options can be applied with markdown (you can even paste markdown directly into a doc), or to select a block type from the block menu type / in a new line.

Docs also support standard formatting Keyboard shortcuts which are great if you prefer to add style to your doc as you type.

If you prefer to use the cursor, you'll find out how to change text formatting below. 👇

Formatting textCopied!

Select the text that you want to format and then choose one of the options from the toolbar:

Changing block typeCopied!

To add a new block or transform one type of block into another click the icon on the left of the text or line ( 1), or use the toolbar (2):

Tip: Drag and drop blocks to new locations with the same icon on the left. 👌

Embedding, nesting and linking files in a docCopied!

Creating a nested fileCopied!

You can nest a file in your doc in the following ways:

  1. Create a nested board or doc with the + sign next to the doc's title in the sidebar.
  2. When typing in a doc, open the "block type" menu and select the type of file you'd like to add.
  3. Drag & drop an existing file under the doc from the sidebar.

If you don't want an existing file to be nested in the doc but still want to link it, type @ and start typing its name:

Pro tip: After linking to a file this way, you can hover over it and click the [E] icon to switch it to an embed:

Hierarchy and navigationCopied!

The breadcrumb trail at the top left of your document shows you which files are nested within each other.

Right now, only two levels of hierarchy are displayed: the title of the file you're working in (on the right), and its parent (on the left):

You'll also be able to see which docs are nested within each other in the sidebar:

Deleting or moving a nested docCopied!

To delete a nested doc, click the three dots menu in the upper-right corner:

You can delete the doc from that menu, or show a list of all deleted nested files. You can then permanently delete the files or restore them:

If you want to "un-nest" a doc, drag and drop it out of the parent doc in the sidebar.

Embedding in docsCopied!

While some things are better said than drawn, a picture is still worth a thousand words. Currently we support embeds from:

  • Figma
  • Airtable
  • Loom
  • Youtube
  • Vimeo
  • Canva
  • Hex
  • CodePen
  • Any Whimsical board or doc

To add an embed, click Add blockEmbed → paste the embed link and hit Enter:

Sharing and collaboratingCopied!

Sharing a docCopied!

Click Share in the top right corner, to copy a shareable link, or invite people to access your file:

Learn more about sharing files in this article.

Note: Nested files inherit sharing settings of the doc they are nested in.

Collaborating on a docCopied!

You can collaborate on a doc with users in your workspace if the file is in the Team section of your Workspace.

Find out more about Managing access permissions.

See who is viewing or editing the DocCopied!

To see who has the doc open, check the upper-right corner of the screen. You'll see the avatar of anyone else viewing the doc.

If somebody is editing the doc, you'll see a colored cursor with their name and the doc will be updated in realtime:

Restoring a Doc

You can restore the contents of a Doc with version history. Read this article to find out how.

Docs keyboard shortcutsCopied!

There are keyboard shortcuts we all know, love and use (think copy, paste, cut, delete, etc.) and they can be used in Whimsical Docs as well. Here's a list of keyboard and markdown shortcuts that are perhaps a bit less known but worth remembering:

ACTION

SHORTCUT

Paragraph

Command + \

Heading 1

# then Space (at the start of a line)

Heading 2

## then Space (at the start of a line)

Heading 3

### then Space (at the start of a line)

Bulleted list

* or - then Space (at the start of a line)
Command + Shift + 8

Numbered list

1. then Space (at the start of a line)
Command + Shift + 7

Checklist

_ then Space (at the start of a line)

Section divider

*** (at the start of a line)

Line divider

--- (at the start of a line)

Change block type

/ (at the start of a new line)
Command + /

Bold

Command + B
* (at start and end of text)

Italic

Command + I
_ (at start and end of text)

Code block

``` (at start and end of text)

Open syntax highlighter (while editing code block)

Command + Shift + K

Inline code

Command + Shift + K
` (at start and end of text)

Strikethrough

Command + Shift + X
~ (at start and end of text)

Link

Command + Shift + U

Highlight text

Command + Shift + H

Quote

> then Space (at the start of a line)

Decrease indent

Shift + Tab

Increase indent

Tab

Workspace link

@

External link

Option + K

Comment

Command + Option + M

Select text

Shift + Arrow keys

Select all

Command + A - (Press again to expand the selection from the current line, to the current block, and once more to select the whole document)

Open nested file

Command + Enter

Go to parent file

Command + Esc

Insert table row

Command + Enter

Insert table column

Command + Option + Enter

Remove table row

Command + delete

Remove table column

Command + Option + Delete

Copy link to block

Command + Option + Shift + C

ACTION

SHORTCUT

Toggle block and all descendants

Option + click on toggle

Toggle block and all siblings

Shift + click on toggle

Toggle block, siblings, and descendants

Option + Shift + click on toggle

Expand block

Command + Option + ]

Collapse block

Command + Option + ]

Looking for Windows/PC shortcuts?

You'll find them here. 😉

FocusCopied!

Try enabling Focus mode (bottom-right corner) to avoid any distractions and concentrate on the doc and nothing else.

Once you enable Focus Mode, you can also customize your preferences:

  • Full Screen - if enabled, will enter into full screen mode. Can be disabled by pressing Esc.
  • Paragraph Focus - if enabled, will highlight the paragraph where your cursor is located.
  • Typewriter Mode - if enabled, will keep the paragraph where your cursor is located in the middle of the screen at all times.

Document width and text sizeCopied!

If you find it more comfortable to read in a wider document or write text in a smaller size, you can change the text size and layout in your docs. This article explains how.

Summary

  1. Getting started with docs
  2. Formatting
  3. Formatting text
  4. Changing block type
  5. Embedding, nesting and linking files in a doc
  6. Creating a nested file
  7. Hierarchy and navigation
  8. Deleting or moving a nested doc
  9. Embedding in docs
  10. Sharing and collaborating
  11. Sharing a doc
  12. Collaborating on a doc
  13. See who is viewing or editing the Doc
  14. Docs keyboard shortcuts
  15. Focus
  16. Document width and text size