Getting started with docs

If you prefer a quick video guide, this one covers all the docs basics in 1 minute:

Otherwise, read on! 🧑‍🏫

Most formatting options can be applied with markdown (you can even paste markdown directly into a doc), or to select a block type from the block menu type / in a new line.

Docs also support standard formatting Keyboard shortcuts which are great if you prefer to add style to your doc as you type.

If you prefer to use the cursor, you'll find out how to change text formatting below. 👇

Formatting text Copied! Link to this section

Select the text that you want to format and then choose one of the options from the toolbar:

Changing block type Copied! Link to this section

To add a new block or transform one type of block into another click the icon on the left of the text or line ( 1), or use the toolbar (2):

Tip: Drag and drop blocks to new locations with the same icon on the left. 👌

Embedding, nesting and linking files in a doc Copied! Link to this section

Creating a nested file Copied! Link to this section

You can nest a file in your doc in the following ways:

Create a nested board or doc with the + sign next to the doc's title in the sidebar. When typing in a doc, open the "block type" menu and select the type of file you'd like to add. Drag & drop an existing file under the doc from the sidebar.

If you don't want an existing file to be nested in the doc but still want to link it, type @ and start typing its name:

Pro tip: After linking to a file this way, you can hover over it and click the [E] icon to switch it to an embed:

Hierarchy and navigation Copied! Link to this section

The breadcrumb trail at the top left of your document shows you which files are nested within each other.

Right now, only two levels of hierarchy are displayed: the title of the file you're working in (on the right), and its parent (on the left):

You'll also be able to see which docs are nested within each other in the sidebar:

Deleting or moving a nested doc Copied! Link to this section

To delete a nested doc, click the three dots menu in the upper-right corner:

You can delete the doc from that menu, or show a list of all deleted nested files. You can then permanently delete the files or restore them:

If you want to "un-nest" a doc, drag and drop it out of the parent doc in the sidebar.

Embedding in docs Copied! Link to this section

While some things are better said than drawn, a picture is still worth a thousand words. Currently we support embeds from:

Figma

Airtable

Loom

Youtube

Vimeo

Canva

Hex

CodePen

Any Whimsical board or doc

To add an embed, click Add block → Embed → paste the embed link and hit Enter :

Sharing and collaborating Copied! Link to this section

Sharing a doc Copied! Link to this section

Click Share in the top right corner, to copy a shareable link, or invite people to access your file:

Learn more about sharing files in this article.

Note: Nested files inherit sharing settings of the doc they are nested in.

Collaborating on a doc Copied! Link to this section

You can collaborate on a doc with users in your workspace if the file is in the Team section of your Workspace.

Find out more about Managing access permissions.

See who is viewing or editing the Doc Copied! Link to this section

To see who has the doc open, check the upper-right corner of the screen. You'll see the avatar of anyone else viewing the doc.

If somebody is editing the doc, you'll see a colored cursor with their name and the doc will be updated in realtime:

Restoring a Doc

You can restore the contents of a Doc with version history. Read this article to find out how.

Docs keyboard shortcuts Copied! Link to this section

There are keyboard shortcuts we all know, love and use (think copy, paste, cut, delete, etc.) and they can be used in Whimsical Docs as well. Here's a list of keyboard and markdown shortcuts that are perhaps a bit less known but worth remembering:

ACTION SHORTCUT Paragraph Command + \ Heading 1 # then Space (at the start of a line) Heading 2 ## then Space (at the start of a line) Heading 3 ### then Space (at the start of a line) Bulleted list * or - then Space (at the start of a line)

Command + Shift + 8 Numbered list 1. then Space (at the start of a line)

Command + Shift + 7 Checklist _ then Space (at the start of a line) Section divider *** (at the start of a line) Line divider --- (at the start of a line) Change block type / (at the start of a new line)

Command + / Bold Command + B

* (at start and end of text) Italic Command + I

_ (at start and end of text) Code block ``` (at start and end of text) Open syntax highlighter (while editing code block) Command + Shift + K Inline code Command + Shift + K

` (at start and end of text) Strikethrough Command + Shift + X

~ (at start and end of text) Link Command + Shift + U Highlight text Command + Shift + H Quote > then Space (at the start of a line) Decrease indent Shift + Tab Increase indent Tab Workspace link @ External link Option + K Comment Command + Option + M Select text Shift + Arrow keys Select all Command + A - (Press again to expand the selection from the current line, to the current block, and once more to select the whole document) Open nested file Command + Enter Go to parent file Command + Esc Insert table row Command + Enter Insert table column Command + Option + Enter Remove table row Command + delete Remove table column Command + Option + Delete Copy link to block Command + Option + Shift + C

ACTION SHORTCUT Toggle block and all descendants Option + click on toggle Toggle block and all siblings Shift + click on toggle Toggle block, siblings, and descendants Option + Shift + click on toggle Expand block Command + Option + ] Collapse block Command + Option + ]

Looking for Windows/PC shortcuts? You'll find them here. 😉

Try enabling Focus mode (bottom-right corner) to avoid any distractions and concentrate on the doc and nothing else.

Once you enable Focus Mode, you can also customize your preferences:

Full Screen - if enabled, will enter into full screen mode. Can be disabled by pressing Esc .

- if enabled, will enter into full screen mode. Can be disabled by pressing . Paragraph Focus - if enabled, will highlight the paragraph where your cursor is located.

- if enabled, will highlight the paragraph where your cursor is located. Typewriter Mode - if enabled, will keep the paragraph where your cursor is located in the middle of the screen at all times.

Document width and text size Copied! Link to this section

If you find it more comfortable to read in a wider document or write text in a smaller size, you can change the text size and layout in your docs. This article explains how.