The Whimsical connector for Claude brings visual thinking into your Claude conversations, and turns them into flowcharts, mind maps, sequence diagrams, wireframes, whiteboards, and project plans. Describe what you want to visualize, and Claude can create and update Whimsical boards directly from chat.
If you previously set up a manual Whimsical connection via MCP, please disconnect it before proceeding. The existing MCP connection to Whimsical may prevent the official connector from being authenticated successfully.
Just describe what you want in a chat. Claude can create a new file or edit an existing one based on your request.
Claude can use the full context of your conversation, such as text, code, links, and uploaded files. Example prompts:
You can also search your Whimsical workspace directly from Claude - pull up existing boards, reference past work, or build on top of what's already there. Example prompts:
You have three options: