The Whimsical connector for Claude brings visual thinking into your Claude conversations, and turns them into flowcharts, mind maps, sequence diagrams, wireframes, whiteboards, and project plans. Describe what you want to visualize, and Claude can create and update Whimsical boards directly from chat.

How do I connect Whimsical to Claude? Copied! Link to this section

If you previously set up a manual Whimsical connection via MCP, please disconnect it before proceeding. The existing MCP connection to Whimsical may prevent the official connector from being authenticated successfully.

Go to Claude Settings → Connectors → Browse connectors, or while in a chat, click Search and tools → Add connectors. Alternatively, go to claude.ai/directory/connectors/whimsical directly. Once the connector is open, click Connect and complete the Whimsical authorization steps.

How do I use Whimsical in Claude? Copied! Link to this section

Just describe what you want in a chat. Claude can create a new file or edit an existing one based on your request.

Claude can use the full context of your conversation, such as text, code, links, and uploaded files. Example prompts:

Look at my competitors' websites and create wireframes inspired by them

Generate a sequence diagram from this GitHub PR

Read this codebase and draw the architecture

Turn this PRD into a user flow

Summarize this Loom transcript as a mind map

You can also search your Whimsical workspace directly from Claude - pull up existing boards, reference past work, or build on top of what's already there. Example prompts:

Find the onboarding flow I made last month and extend it with a new signup step

Pull up the “App User Flow for Checkout” and turn it into a wireframe

How do I edit a board Claude created? Copied! Link to this section

You have three options: