Security, SAML & SCIM

LearnSearchSearchKLoading…Open appCategories Getting startedWhat is Whimsical?Getting started with flowchartsGetting started with mind mapsGetting started with wireframesWhat can you do with Whimsical?Using Whimsical BoardsGetting started with Whimsical AIAI-assisted mind mappingWorking with Whimsical's infinite canvas5 ways to create a new fileHow to create a new workspaceCustomizing file and folder iconsMentions in Whimsical filesCustomizing diagram shapesGetting started with sequence diagramsUsing the command menu Whimsical boardsCommenting in Whimsical filesGetting started with flowchartsGetting started with mind mapsGetting started with wireframesUsing Whimsical BoardsMentions in Whimsical filesCustomizing diagram shapesUsing sections on the Whimsical canvasSketch on the canvas with freehand drawingAnnotating files for more detailText-to-object pasting optionsAdding and displaying links in Whimsical filesLinking to sections and objectsHow to draw a lineHow to filter selected objectsPresenting in WhimsicalVoting on sticky notesUsing the timer in boardsWorking with the grid and auto-alignmentWorking with connectorsDoes Whimsical have cloud architecture icons?Using tables in WhimsicalUsing sticky notes in boardsOptimizing performance in larger boardsUsing spellcheckSetting custom thumbnailsHow overlays work in Wireframe modeWhy are the colors of some board items toned down?How to add emojisHiding cursors while collaboratingMeasure between objects in BoardsUploading files to WhimsicalGetting started with sequence diagramsWorking with Mermaid code in WhimsicalKeeping boards tidy with alignment, distribution, and auto-layout Whimsical docsGetting started with docsMarkdown support in WhimsicalCollapsing text with togglesEmbedding external content into WhimsicalChanging page width and text size in docsSyntax highlighting in code blocks AIWhimsical app for ChatGPTWhimsical connector for ClaudeGetting started with Whimsical AIAI-assisted mind mappingAI Supplementary TermsMCPWhimsical MCPWhimsical MCP - supported tools FAQsCustomizing file and folder iconsHow to draw a lineHow to filter selected objectsMarkdown support in WhimsicalDoes Whimsical have cloud architecture icons?Embedding external content into WhimsicalHow overlays work in Wireframe modeMoving and copying filesUsing Whimsical on mobileDoes Whimsical have a dark mode?File version historyWhy are the colors of some board items toned down?Does Whimsical support offline mode?Teams, workspaces & sections explainedDoes Whimsical work on iPad?Free viewers commenting in workspacesWhimsical desktop appIs Whimsical available in other languages?Inverting the zoom direction in Whimsical so it works more like SketchTroubleshooting issues and reporting bugsHow to add emojisTeam FAQsHow to restore deleted files from the trashSearching in your Whimsical workspaceOrganizing files in your workspaceI’ve upgraded but still don’t have access to the paid featuresWhy can't I edit my files?Reporting content in WhimsicalDoes Whimsical have an affiliate or referral program?Collaborating with others in real timeSharing files and managing access permissionsHiding cursors while collaboratingHow to switch between workspacesSharing feedback and feature requests Keyboard shortcutsKeyboard shortcuts for Windows (PC)Keyboard shortcuts for Mac Account settingsNotification inboxHow to change or reset your passwordInverting the zoom direction in Whimsical so it works more like SketchCustomizing your notifications in WhimsicalHow to verify your Whimsical accountHow to delete your accountAdding your name and avatar to your accountChanging your account email address, or adding a new one Subscription & billingUpdating the credit card details on your accountHow billing works in workspacesUpdating your billing informationI’ve upgraded but still don’t have access to the paid featuresHow to cancel your subscriptionPricing and discountsWhere are my invoicesUnderstanding your Whimsical invoiceSales tax and VAT Managing workspacesHow to create a new workspaceTeams, workspaces & sections explainedFree viewers commenting in workspacesRequesting file accessWorkspace discovery settingsSorting files and foldersChanging workspace members’ rolesAdding and removing membersTeam FAQsCreating and managing teamsRequesting workspace editor accessLinking between filesMember roles in WhimsicalHow to delete a workspaceHow to upgrade your workspaceGuest accessChanging your workspace name, logo, or URLCollaborating with others in real timeOffboarding usersSharing files and managing access permissionsHow to switch between workspacesConsolidating workspacesUploading files to WhimsicalOrganizing your work with tabbed foldersSAMLSetting up SAML session expirySecurityPrevent new workspace creation Files & organisationCustomizing file and folder iconsMoving and copying filesFile version historyHow to restore deleted files from the trashSearching in your Whimsical workspaceOrganizing files in your workspaceWhy can't I edit my files? Imports & exportsText-to-object pasting optionsExporting content from WhimsicalEmbedding Whimsical filesImporting to WhimsicalWorking with Mermaid code in Whimsical IntegrationsWhimsical app for ChatGPTWhimsical connector for ClaudeEmbedding & integrating boards with Jira IssuesIntegrating Whimsical with Google DocsEmbedding files in ClickUp viewsEmbedding files in AsanaEmbedding Whimsical filesCreating Jira & Confluence Smart Links for Whimsical FilesEmbedding files in GuruEmbedding files in TrelloEmbedding & integrating boards in NotionIntegrating Whimsical and GitHubEmbedding files in ZendeskSupport Whimsical embeds in your app with EmbedKitWhimsical previews and notifications in SlackEmbedding files in CanvaIntegrating Whimsical and LinearEmbedding files in NuclinoEmbedding files in MondayEmbedding files in MediumEmbedding files in SlabEmbedding files in CodaWhimsical API (Beta)MCPWhimsical MCPWhimsical MCP - supported tools Security, SAML & SCIMReporting content in WhimsicalSAMLSAML SSO in WhimsicalSAML SSO with OktaSAML SSO with Auth0SAML SSO with OneLoginSAML SSO with Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD)SAML SSO with Google Workspace (previously G-Suite)SAML SSO with Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS)SAML SSO with other identity providersSetting up SAML session expiryManaging email changes with SAML and SCIMSCIMSetting up SCIM with OktaSetting up SCIM with JumpCloudSetting up SCIM with Entra ID (Azure AD)SCIM provisioning with Groups in OktaSCIM user provisioning in WhimsicalSCIM provisioning with Groups in Entra ID (Azure AD)SecuritySetting up Two-factor Authentication (2FA)Prevent new workspace creationWhitelisting Whimsical domainsSigning in with your Whimsical account on multiple devices Color themes & templatesCustomizing file and folder iconsCustom colors and themesCreating and using templates Releases Terms & policiesAI Supplementary TermsTerms of ServicePrivacy NoticeData Processing AddendumSubprocessor ListCookie PolicySecurity PolicyAcceptable Use PolicyMaster Services AgreementRegional Privacy Notice SupplementContact usWhimsical statusStatusContact UsLearnSecurity, SAML & SCIM Security, SAML & SCIMSecure your account and learn how we keep your data safe.Reporting content in WhimsicalSAMLSAML SSO in WhimsicalSAML SSO with OktaSAML SSO with Auth0SAML SSO with OneLoginSAML SSO with Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD)SAML SSO with Google Workspace (previously G-Suite)SAML SSO with Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS)SAML SSO with other identity providersSetting up SAML session expiryManaging email changes with SAML and SCIMSCIMSetting up SCIM with OktaSetting up SCIM with JumpCloudSetting up SCIM with Entra ID (Azure AD)SCIM provisioning with Groups in OktaSCIM user provisioning in WhimsicalSCIM provisioning with Groups in Entra ID (Azure AD)SecuritySetting up Two-factor Authentication (2FA)Prevent new workspace creationWhitelisting Whimsical domainsSigning in with your Whimsical account on multiple devices