How to get the most from your AI credits

Ask Whimsical uses credits based on prompt complexity - how much the AI has to read and reason about to answer you. A few small habits go a long way in keeping usage efficient.

Start a new chat for each new topic Copied! Link to this section

One context = one chat. When you keep asking about unrelated things in the same conversation, the AI has to carry all the earlier messages along with each new request, even the parts that no longer matter. That adds up.

If you're switching to a different diagram, board, or question, start a fresh chat. It keeps things focused and avoids paying to re-read context you don't need.

Start fresh after a break Copied! Link to this section

If you've been idle in a chat for a while and come back to it, the AI re-reads the whole conversation to catch back up before responding. The longer the chat, the more there is to re-read.

For a quick new question after a long gap, a new chat is usually more efficient than picking up an old one.

Keep prompts clear and scoped Copied! Link to this section

More complex prompts use more credits. A focused request ("add three boxes for the onboarding steps") is lighter than a sprawling one that asks for many things at once. Being specific also tends to get you a better result the first time, so you also spend less redoing it.

Iterate - start small, then build Copied! Link to this section

You don't have to get everything in one big prompt. Begin with a simple version, see what you get, then add to it step by step. Small, focused requests are lighter than one large all-at-once prompt, and refining as you go usually lands you closer to what you actually want.

Trim what you don't need Copied! Link to this section

Long, cluttered chats cost more to process. If a conversation has wandered, starting clean with just the context that matters is often the cheaper path.