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How to get the most from your AI credits

Ask Whimsical uses credits based on prompt complexity - how much the AI has to read and reason about to answer you. A few small habits go a long way in keeping usage efficient.

Start a new chat for each new topicCopied!

One context = one chat. When you keep asking about unrelated things in the same conversation, the AI has to carry all the earlier messages along with each new request, even the parts that no longer matter. That adds up.

If you're switching to a different diagram, board, or question, start a fresh chat. It keeps things focused and avoids paying to re-read context you don't need.

Start fresh after a breakCopied!

If you've been idle in a chat for a while and come back to it, the AI re-reads the whole conversation to catch back up before responding. The longer the chat, the more there is to re-read.

For a quick new question after a long gap, a new chat is usually more efficient than picking up an old one.

Keep prompts clear and scopedCopied!

More complex prompts use more credits. A focused request ("add three boxes for the onboarding steps") is lighter than a sprawling one that asks for many things at once. Being specific also tends to get you a better result the first time, so you also spend less redoing it.

Iterate - start small, then buildCopied!

You don't have to get everything in one big prompt. Begin with a simple version, see what you get, then add to it step by step. Small, focused requests are lighter than one large all-at-once prompt, and refining as you go usually lands you closer to what you actually want.

Trim what you don't needCopied!

Long, cluttered chats cost more to process. If a conversation has wandered, starting clean with just the context that matters is often the cheaper path.

This feature is still in beta, which means a few things to keep in mind:

  • Results can vary. Because it relies on AI, the same prompt won't always produce exactly the same result. Run it again, and you may get a different version.
  • You may hit the occasional surprise. As a beta feature, it can sometimes return unexpected output. If something looks off, try rephrasing or starting a fresh chat.
  • It's still evolving. Behavior and how credits are counted may change as we improve the feature.

Summary

  1. How to get the most from your AI credits
  2. Start a new chat for each new topic
  3. Start fresh after a break
  4. Keep prompts clear and scoped
  5. Iterate - start small, then build
  6. Trim what you don't need