Changing page width and text size in docs

If you find it more comfortable to read in a wider document or write text in a smaller size, you can change the text size and layout under the file options menu within a doc:

Pro tip: You can also change the text size and layout with the following keyboard shortcuts: Command + - to make it smaller, or Command + = to make it larger (on Mac)

+ to make it smaller, or + to make it larger (on Mac) Control + - to make it smaller, or Control + = to make it larger (on Windows/PC)

By default, Whimsical Docs are set to Narrow and Large. We offer a variety of other size combinations!