Changing page width and text size in docs

If you find it more comfortable to read in a wider document or write text in a smaller size, you can change the text size and layout under the file options menu within a doc:
Pro tip: You can also change the text size and layout with the following keyboard shortcuts:
Command +
- to make it smaller, or
Command +
= to make it larger (on Mac)
Control +
- to make it smaller, or
Control +
= to make it larger (on Windows/PC)
By default, Whimsical Docs are set to Narrow and Large. We offer a variety of other size combinations!
Note: This will only change the view you see.
If you share the doc with other people, it will default to the view they last used. And - when you next view any doc, it will default to the last text size settings you chose.
It is not currently possible to edit the document font size or width in a way which other people will see.