Organizing your work with tabbed folders

Tabbed folders give you a clean, organized view of your team’s work. They keep your boards in context and are perfect for project-based collaboration.
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A tabbed folder is a convenient way of viewing and organizing your files and folders in Whimsical. Instead of a simple list or grid, tabbed folders let you arrange your content in the header, so you can switch between files and folders like this:
Tabbed folders are perfect for organizing all the work for a specific project, client, or time period.
Here are some example use cases:
Tip: They’re also a simple solution for working in and out of multiple files at once, there’s no need to navigate back to the folder to open a different file, it’s right there in the header. 👌
You can always customize and rearrange the tabs in a tabbed folder:
Click + New tabbed folder from a section or folder in your workspace:
You can switch between classic and tabbed layout for your folders at any time, just click on the folder actions menu and choose Switch to tabbed layout or Switch to classic layout:
Note: This setting is universal, so everyone viewing the folder will have the same layout.
When sharing from a tabbed folder, you have the option to share the specific file you’re viewing, or the entire folder:
Note:
To keep things clean and organized, there are a couple of limits to keep in mind when nesting folders inside other folders: