Customizing your notifications in Whimsical

As a Whimsical user, you'll receive our newsletter, and notifications for comments, reactions, and admin actions (like file access requests). This article explains how to control exactly which notifications you receive, and where you receive them.

Start by going to your notification settings.

To do so, go to Settings, which you'll find under the current workspace name in the top left corner. Then choose Preferences.

Marketing emails Copied! Link to this section

To unsubscribe from the newsletter, you can click the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email, click Unsubscribe all in your settings, or choose which individual emails you no longer want to receive:

You can still keep up to date with product changes by following Whimsical on X, or checking out this page from time to time.

Granular notification settings Copied! Link to this section

Activity notifications Copied! Link to this section

You can choose to be notified by email or in Slack whenever:

A comment is left on a file, sticky note, or annotation you've created.

A comment is left on a file you've subscribed to or that you’re a part of.

Someone mentions you in a comment.

Someone reacts to one of your comments.

Tip: To reduce notification overload and promote a sense of calm, the individual notifications are disabled by default. Every morning you'll receive the daily digest email with a summary of any unread notifications from your Whimsical inbox:

Administrative notifications Copied! Link to this section

If you're an admin in your Whimsical workspace, you can choose to be notified by email or in Slack when:

You're welcome to disable any of the activity or admin notifications completely, as they'll always be accessible in your Whimsical inbox when you're ready. 😉

Tip: Don't forget about the daily digest for keeping up to date, calmly.

Note: It's not possible to unsubscribe from the notification that you've been invited to a Whimsical workspace.

Notifications can also be set on a per file basis.

To subscribe or unsubscribe from comment notifications on a specific file, click on the comment icon in the top right corner → "Comment Settings" → check or uncheck "Receive Notifications for All Comments":

Change the email address used for notifications Copied! Link to this section

For each workspace you're part of, you can choose a different email address to receive notifications about comments. Newsletters will always be sent to your default email address. You can learn more about how to add different email addresses for different workspaces in this article.

Desktop badge notifications Copied! Link to this section

If you use the Whimsical desktop app, you can choose to show or hide the total number of unread notifications on the app icon.

Go to Settings, which you'll find under the current workspace name in the top left corner. Then choose Preferences.

Scroll down to Desktop, and toggle the app icon badge on or off: