SAML SSO with Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD)

Here's a guide to get started with SAML SSO with Microsoft Entra ID for your Whimsical workspace, but for the easiest setup experience, use the pre-built Whimsical integration in the Entra ID.
If you prefer to set things up manually, here are a few things to keep in mind:
Note: SAML SSO is only available on our Business plan. You must be an admin to enable SAML SSO.
Whimsical also supports SCIM Provisioning with Microsoft Entra ID.
Example of a complete, working SAML setup:
Listing of all claims/attributes:
Example of how to remove the Namespace URI for a claim:
After SAML SSO is configured, you can go back to your Whimsical Workspace settings and adjust two more things:
There are some attributes that are the same for all identity providers:
Whimsical uses the e-mail address of the SAML user to identify them on Whimsical. This will come up with configuration options like Name ID Format or Name ID. When in doubt, try to choose the option that will return the user's e-mail.
Important: If you have updated your workspace URL, the login URL will change to match. The ACS URL will not.
If you've configured your SAML login to use the login URL, you must update it for SAML to work.