Voting on sticky notes

You can use sticky notes to vote with your team in real time!

Here's how to create a voting session:

Make sure you have created sticky notes on your board. Type / or open the all tools menu and choose Voting. Choose the maximum number of votes per person. Click Start voting and let the voting session begin!

Once voting is enabled, you can vote for a sticky note by hovering over and clicking on the thumbs up icon. Live cursors are disabled during the session to avoid biased results.

Once everyone has cast their vote, click End voting for everyone to view the results. The results will be displayed on the sticky notes. Any editor in the workspace can end the voting and view the results.

You can also resume voting any time after the session has ended and change the number of your votes if needed. To do that, click the thumbs up icon again, then "Resume voting".