Requesting file access

Workspace members and guests on any plan can request access to a file if they follow a link and can’t view the content. Read on to learn more. 👇
If a workspace member opens a file link in their workspace that they don’t have access to, they will see the option to request access to that file:
This feature is available to:
Note: People who are not members of your workspace and haven't been added to your workspace as guests will not be given the option to request access to a file they haven’t already been given direct guest access to.
You'll be notified via email or Slack (if you have our Slack integration enabled) and can approve the file access request directly, or you'll find it under the Share menu in the file itself:
If you decline a request, you will have the option to give a reason for declining:
The requester will be sent an email notification with this reason.
Note: If you ignore the request, access to the file will not be granted.
Once a request is approved, the requester will have guest access to that file.
The permission level will default to their workspace member role:
You can change the sharing permissions under the Share menu:
No, you are granting access to just a file - not changing the user role in the workspace.
Simply ignore the notification or deny it. If other members in your workspace have edit access to the file, they may be able to approve the request.
That’s fine! From the request email, you can choose to select a different permission level (comment or view) depending on what level you want to grant, or you can change the permission after access is granted from the Share menu.
Go to the Share menu and remove the user from the list of members and guests who have access.
Yes, if you are already sharing at least one file with a guest, they can request file access to any other file in your workspace.