Collapsing text with toggles

Toggle lists help you organize your docs with expandable sections, so you can hide or reveal content as needed and stay focused on your priorities.
All headings in docs are collapsible. Click the arrow next to any heading to hide or show its content.
How collapsible headings work:
Use cases:
Use toggle lists to create collapsible sections anywhere in your doc. You can add them anywhere in your doc to hide supplementary information like footnotes, images, code snippets, or any other info without reorganizing your content around headings, which are toggleable by default.
There are 3 ways to create a toggle list:
/ and then choose Toggle list to add content to it
Press
Enter to add content in a new line inside the toggle list, or press
Return in a new line to exit the toggle list and continue writing in a normal paragraph block.
How toggle lists work:
To speed up your workflow, you can use keyboard shortcuts for toggling sections:
ACTION
SHORTCUT
Toggle block and all descendants
Toggle block and all siblings
Toggle block, siblings, and descendants
Expand block
Collapse block
These are shortcuts for Mac, for a full list of Windows (PC) shortcuts, check out this article.
The expand and collapse shortcuts behave differently - expanding reveals one level at a time while collapsing hides all levels beneath the current one.