Collapsing text with toggles

Toggle lists help you organize your docs with expandable sections, so you can hide or reveal content as needed and stay focused on your priorities.

Collapsible headings Copied! Link to this section

All headings in docs are collapsible. Click the arrow next to any heading to hide or show its content.

How collapsible headings work:

Headings are expanded by default, showing all content underneath.

Collapsing or expanding content only affects you. Everyone else will see the doc based on their own preferences.

Your preferred view will be saved and available the next time you open the doc.

Use cases:

Hide completed sections to stay focused on what’s still WIP.

Focus on specific parts of long docs without distractions.

Navigate quickly through different parts of well-structured content.

Toggle lists Copied! Link to this section

Use toggle lists to create collapsible sections anywhere in your doc. You can add them anywhere in your doc to hide supplementary information like footnotes, images, code snippets, or any other info without reorganizing your content around headings, which are toggleable by default.

There are 3 ways to create a toggle list:

In a new line, type / and then choose Toggle list to add content to it Select an already created content you can to make collapsible, and choose Toggle list from the context bar

Press Enter to add content in a new line inside the toggle list, or press Return in a new line to exit the toggle list and continue writing in a normal paragraph block.

How toggle lists work:

Toggle lists are collapsed by default for everyone except the person who created them.

Collapsing or expanding content only affects you. Everyone else will see the doc based on their own preferences.

Your preferred view will be saved and available the next time you open the doc.

Toggle lists keep their behavior when copied to other docs.

Keyboard shortcuts Copied! Link to this section

To speed up your workflow, you can use keyboard shortcuts for toggling sections:

ACTION SHORTCUT Toggle block and all descendants Option + click on toggle Toggle block and all siblings Shift + click on toggle Toggle block, siblings, and descendants Option + Shift + click on toggle Expand block Command + Option + ] Collapse block Command + Option + ]

These are shortcuts for Mac, for a full list of Windows (PC) shortcuts, check out this article.