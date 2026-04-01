Flowchart auto-layout

New features
Improvements
Bug fixes
- Confluence embeds no longer show a blank screen or "failed to load content".
- Tables in boards now render correctly when embedded in Notion, Confluence, or other tools.
- Fixed a bug where connecting Whimsical to Notion would silently fail.
- Links to other files in embedded boards were not showing their icons and couldn't be clicked. Both are now fixed.
- When pasting spreadsheet data where a cell contained a line break, Whimsical was splitting it into two rows instead of keeping the content in one cell. This is now fixed.
- When a lot of people were in the same board, the collaborator list in the top bar couldn't be scrolled, and clicking "Follow" did nothing. Both are now fixed.
- Files deleted in bulk can no longer disappear from the trash before they're fully synced.
- Fixed several edge cases where email subscription settings could appear active but not actually work.
- Fixed Korean text input breaking in some cases.
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