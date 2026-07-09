Free AI wireframe generator
Turn a simple text prompt into a wireframe with Whimsical AI, powered by Claude. Design screens and wireflows for web and mobile in seconds.
From a sentence to a wireframe in three steps
- 1
Describe it
Type in what you want to design. Just your prompt, no components to drag.
- 2
Generate
Whimsical AI builds a structured, editable wireframe on the canvas.
- 3
Refine
Make it yours. Tweak by hand or ask AI to iterate, then share with your team via a link.
Web wireframes
Dashboards, landing pages, and app screens at desktop scale.
Mobile wireframes
Phone, tablet, and smartwatch frames for iOS and Android.
Wireflows
Connect screens into flows to map the whole journey.
UI components
Buttons, inputs, and icons with adjustable states.
Frequently asked questions
- An AI wireframe generator turns a plain-text prompt into an editable wireframe, so you skip the blank canvas and get a first draft in seconds. Instead of dragging every component by hand, you describe the screen you want and the AI lays it out for you.
- Yes. Sign up for free and get 10 Whimsical AI credits to start generating wireframes — no credit card required.
- Yes. Every AI-generated wireframe is fully editable, just like any other Whimsical wireframe. Adjust components, swap layouts, change states, and refine the design as much as you like.
- You can create wireframes and wireflows for web, mobile, tablet, and smartwatch. Describe a single screen or a full flow, and the AI generates low-fidelity layouts you can iterate on right away.
- Whimsical AI, powered by Claude.
An infinite canvas to capture all your ideas
Boards
An infinite canvas for diagrams, wireframes, and whiteboards.
Diagrams
Quickly capture ideas and create shared understanding.
Flowcharts
Explore and validate interaction flows.
Mind maps
Expand and organize ideas before refining a solution.
Wireframes
Build wireframes with drag-and-drop components.
Jump-start your process
Generate ideas and summarize information with Whimsical AI.Explore flowchart AI
Use ChatGPT or Claude?
Turn ideas into visuals without leaving your favorite AI tool.Explore AI integrations