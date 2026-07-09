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AI Wireframes

Free AI wireframe generator

Turn a simple text prompt into a wireframe with Whimsical AI, powered by Claude. Design screens and wireflows for web and mobile in seconds.

Generate a wireframe

From a sentence to a wireframe in three steps

  1. 1

    Describe it

    Type in what you want to design. Just your prompt, no components to drag.

  2. 2

    Generate

    Whimsical AI builds a structured, editable wireframe on the canvas.

  3. 3

    Refine

    Make it yours. Tweak by hand or ask AI to iterate, then share with your team via a link.

Everything you need to ship faster

Web wireframes

Dashboards, landing pages, and app screens at desktop scale.

Mobile wireframes

Phone, tablet, and smartwatch frames for iOS and Android.

Wireflows

Connect screens into flows to map the whole journey.

UI components

Buttons, inputs, and icons with adjustable states.

Get started free

Frequently asked questions

  • An AI wireframe generator turns a plain-text prompt into an editable wireframe, so you skip the blank canvas and get a first draft in seconds. Instead of dragging every component by hand, you describe the screen you want and the AI lays it out for you.
  • Yes. Sign up for free and get 10 Whimsical AI credits to start generating wireframes — no credit card required.
  • Yes. Every AI-generated wireframe is fully editable, just like any other Whimsical wireframe. Adjust components, swap layouts, change states, and refine the design as much as you like.
  • You can create wireframes and wireflows for web, mobile, tablet, and smartwatch. Describe a single screen or a full flow, and the AI generates low-fidelity layouts you can iterate on right away.
  • Whimsical AI, powered by Claude.

An infinite canvas to capture all your ideas

Boards

An infinite canvas for diagrams, wireframes, and whiteboards.

Explore boards
Explore boards

Diagrams

Quickly capture ideas and create shared understanding.

Explore diagrams
Explore diagrams

Flowcharts

Explore and validate interaction flows.

Explore flowcharts
Explore flowcharts

Mind maps

Expand and organize ideas before refining a solution.

Explore mind maps
Explore mind maps

Wireframes

Build wireframes with drag-and-drop components.

Explore wireframes
Explore wireframes

Jump-start your process

Generate ideas and summarize information with Whimsical AI.

Explore flowchart AI

Use ChatGPT or Claude?

Turn ideas into visuals without leaving your favorite AI tool.

Explore AI integrations