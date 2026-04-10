Connect your workflow
Get the most out of Whimsical by connecting the apps you already use.
Our integrations
Claude
Beta
Visualize your codebase, map your system architecture, generate wireframes, and build prototypes from your wireframes.
Codex
Beta
Map your system architecture, visualize complex codebases, sketch wireframes, and turn those wireframes into working prototypes.
GitHub
Whimsical's GitHub integration lets you keep your work connected with backlinks.
Google Docs
Create new Whimsical files and preview them with smart links in Google Docs.
Jira
Preview Whimsical boards and create smart links in Jira.
Linear
Keep related work within reach using Whimsical backlinks.
Notion
Link and embed any Whimsical board in Notion.
Slack
View rich previews and comments from Whimsical directly in your Slack channels.