Claude Code

Give Claude Code a direct line to your Whimsical workspace so it can turn your codebase into clear visual diagrams. Ask it to map authentication flows, chart service dependencies, or generate a sequence diagram from your API logic, and see the results live in Whimsical.

Get set up

With the Whimsical desktop app installed and open, run this command in your terminal:

claude mcp add --transport http whimsical-desktop http://localhost:21190/mcp

Then start a new Claude Code session and ask it to visualize your code.

Note: The Whimsical desktop app must be open for the MCP server to run.