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Claude

Control boards from your terminal

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Whimsical

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claude.ai

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Claude Code

Give Claude Code a direct line to your Whimsical workspace so it can turn your codebase into clear visual diagrams. Ask it to map authentication flows, chart service dependencies, or generate a sequence diagram from your API logic, and see the results live in Whimsical.

Get set up

With the Whimsical desktop app installed and open, run this command in your terminal:

claude mcp add --transport http whimsical-desktop http://localhost:21190/mcp

Then start a new Claude Code session and ask it to visualize your code.

Note: The Whimsical desktop app must be open for the MCP server to run.

Built by

Whimsical

Website

claude.ai

Resources

Help article
Learn how