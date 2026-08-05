Whimsical LogoWhimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Brand
Get all logo versions.
Download
Releases2026.10

Better search and icons in flowcharts

New features

🎨 Icons in flowchart shapes - You can now add icons directly inside flowchart shapes.

🔍 Smarter search - Whimsical’s search is now powered by Turbopuffer, delivering more relevant results.

  • Understands meaning, not just keywords.
  • Tolerates typos and misspellings.
  • Stays fast as your workspace grows.

Improvements and fixes

  • Dark mode is available in embeds.
  • Whimsical’s Claude connector and ChatGPT app now support dark mode.
  • Tables in docs are now readable and editable via MCP.
  • We’ve added outline mode to annotations.
  • Wireframe text offers new XS, XL, and XXL size options.
  • Desktop app remembers your doc position when switching between tabs.
Older update