Better search and icons in flowcharts
New features
🎨 Icons in flowchart shapes - You can now add icons directly inside flowchart shapes.
🔍 Smarter search - Whimsical’s search is now powered by Turbopuffer, delivering more relevant results.
- Understands meaning, not just keywords.
- Tolerates typos and misspellings.
- Stays fast as your workspace grows.
Improvements and fixes
- Dark mode is available in embeds.
- Whimsical’s Claude connector and ChatGPT app now support dark mode.
- Tables in docs are now readable and editable via MCP.
- We’ve added outline mode to annotations.
- Wireframe text offers new XS, XL, and XXL size options.
- Desktop app remembers your doc position when switching between tabs.