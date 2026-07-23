Dark mode
Whimsical is turning 9 this month. To celebrate that, we are releasing the one feature you’ve been asking for more than any other. Dark mode.
You may have noticed us quietly reworking parts of the UI over the past couple of months - that was the groundwork. Under the hood, we rebuilt our color system and carefully remapped every shade on the canvas, so your work stays vibrant, readable, and true to your design, day or night.
Dark mode will now activate automatically if you have chosen it in your system settings. You can also switch modes manually in your preferences.