Ask Whimsical
New features
✨ Ask Whimsical - create diagrams, wireframes, and mind maps, search your workspace, and iterate on your work, all without leaving Whimsical.
Improvements and fixes
- New: Pan and Select tools are now available in the toolbar and from the command menu.
- Improved: You can now change formatting for multiple tables at once.
- Improved: Added sign-out option for guests.
- Fixed: Closing a window in the Windows app now closes just the active window, not all of them.
- Fixed: Opening New Window works in the Windows desktop app, keyboard shortcut included.
- Fixed: All keyboard shortcuts now work in the Windows and Linux desktop apps.
- Fixed: Icons in wireframe shapes with custom colors are now always visible.
- Fixed: Placeholder text is now visible when adding the Lorem ipsum wireframe element.
- Fixed: Untitled card stacks now appear in the stack selector.
- Fixed: Docs no longer have a gray background when printing or exporting.
- Fixed: Snapshots no longer lose their preview thumbnail over time.
- Fixed: You can now sign out from your account on mobile.
- Fixed: SAML SSO login no longer loops after a SCIM role change.