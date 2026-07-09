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Releases2026.8

Ask Whimsical

New features

✨ Ask Whimsical - create diagrams, wireframes, and mind maps, search your workspace, and iterate on your work, all without leaving Whimsical.

Improvements and fixes

  • New: Pan and Select tools are now available in the toolbar and from the command menu.
  • Improved: You can now change formatting for multiple tables at once.
  • Improved: Added sign-out option for guests.
  • Fixed: Closing a window in the Windows app now closes just the active window, not all of them.
  • Fixed: Opening New Window works in the Windows desktop app, keyboard shortcut included.
  • Fixed: All keyboard shortcuts now work in the Windows and Linux desktop apps.
  • Fixed: Icons in wireframe shapes with custom colors are now always visible.
  • Fixed: Placeholder text is now visible when adding the Lorem ipsum wireframe element.
  • Fixed: Untitled card stacks now appear in the stack selector.
  • Fixed: Docs no longer have a gray background when printing or exporting.
  • Fixed: Snapshots no longer lose their preview thumbnail over time.
  • Fixed: You can now sign out from your account on mobile.
  • Fixed: SAML SSO login no longer loops after a SCIM role change.
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