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Releases2026.7

Elbow connector improvements

New features

  • Smarter connectors - elbow connectors now find cleaner paths automatically and stay tidy as your diagrams evolve.
  • Claude connector - connect Whimsical to Claude and turn your conversations into diagrams and wireframes, using context from all your tools.

MCP

  • New: You can now set custom colors on board objects.
  • New: Added icon support for mind map nodes.
  • New: Reading and writing comments is supported via the MCP.
  • New: Cards and stacks can now be created and managed via the MCP.
  • New: You can create, rename, and delete files and folders.
  • New: Added full markdown and rich text formatting for compatible text fields.
  • New: MCP can retrieve teams.
  • Improved: Search via the MCP returns more reliable, accurate results.
  • Improved: Added full table support in docs.
  • Improved: Wireframe text and icons now render dark for better contrast.
  • Fixed: Some users were unable to authenticate in the ChatGPT app.

Improvements and fixes

  • New: A more compact board toolbar with easier switching between diagramming and wireframing.
  • New: The "?" menu has moved to the left navigation bar.
  • New: You can now press Delete to remove notifications in the notification inbox.
  • New: Type arrow characters (→, ⇒, etc.) in any text field.
  • Fixed: Embeds now render layout and icons correctly.
  • Fixed: Slide labels no longer appear in presentation mode.
  • Fixed: Items dragged into a section keep the correct order.
  • Fixed: Consistent bulleted list rendering in board tables.
  • Fixed: Selection highlights appear in comment-only and view-only docs.
  • Fixed: Assignee avatars no longer appear blank in cards.
  • Fixed: Comment button is now disabled while an image is uploading.
  • Fixed: Text no longer shifts when clicking into edit mode.
  • Fixed: The color picker now shows the correct color for sections and frames.
  • Fixed: The desktop app window can now be moved while in presentation mode.
  • Fixed: Selecting a sequence diagram actor works right after selecting a connector.
  • Fixed: Connector endpoint arrows in sequence diagrams toggle correctly.
  • Fixed: Collaborators in inactive or background tabs no longer show as active.
  • Fixed: Collaborators show up reliably in real time.
  • Improved: Better selection and hover highlights in sequence diagrams.
  • Improved: A slimmer team header gives you back more space.
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