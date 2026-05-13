Claude Chat

Connect Whimsical to Claude and turn any conversation into a flowchart, mind map, sequence diagram, or wireframe, without leaving the chat. Ask Claude to map a process, summarize a doc as a mind map, or sketch a wireframe from a description, and the boards appear directly in your Whimsical workspace.

Works in both Claude web and the Claude desktop app.

Get set up

Remote MCP:

In Claude, open Customize -> Connectors Click + -> Add custom connector and enter the URL:

https://mcp.whimsical.com/mcp

Desktop MCP:

Download the MCP installer for Claude Desktop here, and double click the downloaded file to install. Make sure the Whimsical desktop app is installed and running.