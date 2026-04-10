Visualize your codebase, map your system architecture, generate wireframes, and build prototypes from your wireframes.

With Codex connected to your Whimsical workspace it can help you visualize your codebase with clear visual diagrams. Ask it to map authentication flows, chart service dependencies, or generate a sequence diagram from your API logic.

It can also make wireframes based on your code, or direct prompts - and even turn those wireframes into working prototypes.

Get set up

Make sure the Whimsical desktop app is installed and running, then run this command in your terminal:

codex mcp add whimsical-desktop --url http://localhost:21190/mcp

Now, start a new Codex session and ask it to visualize your code

Note: The Whimsical desktop app must be open for the MCP server to run.