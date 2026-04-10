Visualize your codebase, map your system architecture, generate wireframes, and build prototypes from your wireframes.
Whimsical
With Codex connected to your Whimsical workspace it can help you visualize your codebase with clear visual diagrams. Ask it to map authentication flows, chart service dependencies, or generate a sequence diagram from your API logic.
It can also make wireframes based on your code, or direct prompts - and even turn those wireframes into working prototypes.
Make sure the Whimsical desktop app is installed and running, then run this command in your terminal:
Now, start a new Codex session and ask it to visualize your code
Note: The Whimsical desktop app must be open for the MCP server to run.