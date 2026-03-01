MCP for coding agents
New features
🪄 Create, edit, and read Whimsical content from coding agents with Whimsical MCP. Check out this guide to get started.
🧜♀️ Copy diagrams from Whimsical as Mermaid code. Whimsical now also supports Mermaid subgraphs and horizontal layout.
Improvements
- Bring to front/back shortcuts have been updated to match standard usage:
]bring to front,
[send to back,
⌘]bring forward,
⌘[send backward.
- AI diagram generation is now more reliable when generating complex diagrams from detailed prompts.
- Whimsical URLs now include a workspace prefix, making it clear which workspace a URL belongs to.
- Workspaces now have avatars too. You can set yours via settings.
- Embedded Whimsical boards now load faster, and feature scrollbars.
Bug fixes
- Emojis are now rendered and wrapped correctly when editing board text in Safari or non-retina displays.
- Fixed canvas sometimes getting stuck for a brief moment when changing object colors.
- Mind map nodes no longer disappear when scrolling horizontally on large mind maps.
- Using the
Ikeyboard shortcut to import an image now opens the file picker and correctly imports the selected file.
- Users without access to a file in a private team are no longer directed to log in with SSO.
- Files shared with you can now be reordered in Favorites.
- Linear and GitHub reference icons are now showing in comment email notifications, instead of plain text links.
- Mermaid node labels using quoted text (e.g.
A["My label"]) are now retained when pasting a diagram.