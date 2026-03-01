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Releases2026.3

MCP for coding agents

New features

🪄 Create, edit, and read Whimsical content from coding agents with Whimsical MCP. Check out this guide to get started.

🧜‍♀️ Copy diagrams from Whimsical as Mermaid code. Whimsical now also supports Mermaid subgraphs and horizontal layout.

Improvements

  • Bring to front/back shortcuts have been updated to match standard usage:]bring to front,[send to back,⌘]bring forward,⌘[send backward.
  • AI diagram generation is now more reliable when generating complex diagrams from detailed prompts.
  • Whimsical URLs now include a workspace prefix, making it clear which workspace a URL belongs to.
  • Workspaces now have avatars too. You can set yours via settings.
  • Embedded Whimsical boards now load faster, and feature scrollbars.

Bug fixes

  • Emojis are now rendered and wrapped correctly when editing board text in Safari or non-retina displays.
  • Fixed canvas sometimes getting stuck for a brief moment when changing object colors.
  • Mind map nodes no longer disappear when scrolling horizontally on large mind maps.
  • Using the I keyboard shortcut to import an image now opens the file picker and correctly imports the selected file.
  • Users without access to a file in a private team are no longer directed to log in with SSO.
  • Files shared with you can now be reordered in Favorites.
  • Linear and GitHub reference icons are now showing in comment email notifications, instead of plain text links.
  • Mermaid node labels using quoted text (e.g. A["My label"]) are now retained when pasting a diagram.

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