Paste mermaid text as a flowchart
You can paste mermaid flowcharts as Whimsical flowcharts.
Mermaid is a diagram format written in plain text. It is often stored alongside source code or other technical documentation.Once pasted, you can immediately start editing and customizing your flowchart. Add new steps, change texts, or adjust the design to make it fit your needs. This feature makes it simple to bring in diagrams from other tools or documents and continue working on them in Whimsical.
Get started by pasting this example flowchart into a board:
graph LR
A[User requests password reset]
B{Is the user registered?}
A --> B
B -- Yes --> C[Send password reset link to user's email]
C --> D[User receives password reset link]
B -- No --> E[Inform user that they are not registered]
