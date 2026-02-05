Whimsical LogoWhimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Product updatesFebruary 5, 2026

More languages for syntax highlighting

Syntax highlighting in code blocks now supports more languages:

  • Dart
  • GraphQL
  • Groovy
  • PowerShell
  • Scala
  • TOML
  • Zig
Made by
  • Daniel Compton
