Mark tasks done from GitHub commits and PRs
You can now close your Whimsical tasks directly from GitHub. This keeps the state of your tasks in sync with their Whimsical issues, and notifies watchers when the issue has been completed.
Create a pull request or commit that includes a closing keyword like “fixes” and when your PR or commit is merged to the default branch, your task will be marked done. For example:
Improve reaction time to new messages
Use long polling instead of a timer to listen for new messages on the task queue.
Fixes https://whimsical.com/add-spec-warning-when-updating-an-item-without-the-workspace-id-8cNKsHqbK3cVFQxBBq7fUi
Learn more about closing tasks from Whimsical, and other closing keywords.
