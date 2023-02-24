- 2023.28
More consistent flowchart shape expansion
Flowchart shapes, when resized or expanded, will now expand vertically, in a downward direction.
- 2023.26
Export a list of your members
Download a .csv file of all your workspace members.
- 2023.25
New icon added
We've added Notion's logo to our icon library.
- 2023.24
Embed to object
We now support object embedding so you can select an object on your board and ensure it's the sole focus in the embedded window.
- 2023.23
Cloud architecture icons
We've added a collection of cloud architecture icons from AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure.
For more information on how to use cloud architecture icons, please see the documentation.
- 2023.22
Toolbar changes
Wireframes, cards, and stacks of cards can now all be found under the file type Board.
- 2023.21
Improved status indicator details
Keep track of when a file was created and who last modified it by hovering over the file status indicator.
- 2023.20
New comment reactions
We’ve added two new comment reactions:
- ➕
- 🙏
- 2023.19
Resizing images snaps to width of the doc
When resizing images in docs, you may notice that the images will now snap to the width of the doc.