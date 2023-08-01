- 2023.8
Copy objects as images
Right-click on any object on the board to copy it as an image. Magic!
- 2023.7
Set board thumbnail
You can now set any object as the board thumbnail by right-clicking on it and selecting "Set as Board Thumbnail".
- 2023.6
Slack integration
Preview your Whimsical files in Slack by just pasting their URLs.
- 2023.5
New connector modes
We've added three different connector modes so you can have more consistency over their appearance and style across the board.
- 2023.4
AI mind mapping
Get ready to have your mAInd blown - try out AI-assisted mind mapping.
- 2023.3
Deleting sections retains contents
Deleting a section will no longer delete its contents and the contents will remain in your board.
- 2023.2
Request editor access
Workspace viewers can now request editor access to create and edit files.
- 2023.1
Report suspicious content
If you believe somebody is using Whimsical to spread malicious, fraudulent, harmful, or suspicious content, please report it to us. You can report it using the help menu.