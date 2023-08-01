Whimsical LogoWhimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Releases2023

  1. 2023.8

    Copy objects as images

    Right-click on any object on the board to copy it as an image. Magic!

  2. 2023.7

    Set board thumbnail

    You can now set any object as the board thumbnail by right-clicking on it and selecting "Set as Board Thumbnail".

  3. 2023.6

    Slack integration

    Preview your Whimsical files in Slack by just pasting their URLs.

  4. 2023.5

    New connector modes

    We've added three different connector modes so you can have more consistency over their appearance and style across the board.

  5. 2023.4

    AI mind mapping

    Get ready to have your mAInd blown - try out AI-assisted mind mapping.

  6. 2023.3

    Deleting sections retains contents

    Deleting a section will no longer delete its contents and the contents will remain in your board.

  7. 2023.2

    Request editor access

    Workspace viewers can now request editor access to create and edit files.

  8. 2023.1

    Report suspicious content

    If you believe somebody is using Whimsical to spread malicious, fraudulent, harmful, or suspicious content, please report it to us. You can report it using the help menu.