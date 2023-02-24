- 2023.38
More text formatting options for board objects
Now you can add headers, assign paragraph styles and create lists in flowcharts, mind maps, and sticky notes right from the toolbar—or using the same keyboard shortcuts available in docs.
- 2023.37
Mention teammates anywhere
Type @ followed by a teammate's name to easily reference them in-line in docs and boards. Only mentions used inside comment threads will send notifications.
- 2023.36
Text editor performance improvements
Text editing is now twice as fast and load times have been cut in half. Most notable for longer documents like recurring 1:1 agendas, blog posts, and project plans.
- 2023.35
Language and special character bug fixes and improvements
When typing accented characters:
- Characters are now inserted correctly using the Apple accent menu. Previously, two characters were inserted instead of one.
When typing in Korean:
- Hitting enter now ends the composition and inserts a new line. Before, users had to hit enter twice to enter a new line.
- Extra characters are no longer inserted at the beginning of an entry.
When composing characters: (e.g., Japanese)
- The first character no longer disappears.
- The cursor no longer jumps to the beginning of a line entry.
- Text no longer duplicates or submits accidentally before confirming the selection.
- 2023.34
Whimsical AI for sticky notes
Discover solutions faster with AI-generated sticky notes. Enter a topic or problem and Whimsical AI will instantly generate a series of ideas or solutions on sticky notes.
- 2023.33
Remove your account photo
If you're not fond of your current profile photo and don't want to upload a new one, you can now just remove it.
- 2023.32
Support for HCL syntax
Text formatted as code now supports HashiCorp Config Language (HCL) for syntax highlighting.
- 2023.31
Summarize URLs with Whimsical AI
Create concise summaries of public web pages and Whimsical workspace files with Whimsical AI. Just paste a URL to visualize its content in a flowchart, mind map, or series of sticky notes.
- 2023.30
Latest bug fixes and improvements
Here's a quick round-up of our latest bug fixes, focusing mainly on improvements in object layering:
- Right-clicking in a selected frame and section now opens the context menu instead of selecting an inner object.
- Clicking outside a comment on a view-only board now closes the comment.
- You can now resize a shape all the way down to its minimum height in one go.
- Shapes with multiple lines of text sized to the minimum height no longer get resized the next time you select them.
- Objects inside sections can now be consistently moved to the front or to the back.
- Once placed inside a section, objects now maintain their previous layer order.
- When duplicating connected objects, the connectors now keep the same position as in the original, rather than moving to the front.
- We've fixed a bug where the first character typed in some languages was not always displayed.
- 2023.29
Enhanced data security for org plans
Org plan admins can secure and consolidate company data by preventing new workspace creation on their domain. Learn more here.