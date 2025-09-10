Recent improvements
We’ve got some highly requested updates to expand on soon (that’s a hint 😉). In the meantime, here are a few quality-of-life improvements we’ve shipped to make working in Whimsical even better.
Projects
- The project status picker now groups statuses by their state (Backlog, Active, and Closed) so it’s easier to see how they map to the views in the Projects tab within your teams
- The Backlog view on the Projects tab within a team now shows the most actionable projects first, matching the order used in the All view
- Tags are now truncated to a single line when displaying tasks in a list, keeping rows cleaner and easier to scan
- Fixed an issue where the task comment badge showed an incorrect count of unread comments
Boards
- Viewers and commenters can now copy text from boards, making it easier to reference or quote content without needing edit access
File uploads
- Double-clicking a PDF now opens a preview
- You can now right-click an uploaded file to download it
Navigation and organization
- Updated how content inside your Teams section is organized in the sidebar so Home (if available), Boards & Docs, Projects, and Posts are easier to access
