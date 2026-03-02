Brand
Copy logo as SVG
Copy the Whimsical logo to your clipboard.
Download all logo versions
Get the full color, black, and white versions of our logo and icon.
Log in
Sign up
Open navigation
Boards
Diagrams
Quickly capture ideas and create shared understanding.
Flowcharts
Communicate complex processes with an intuitive interface.
Mind maps
Visualize and organize your ideas into beautiful maps.
Whiteboards
Brainstorm, organize, and collaborate with your team.
Wireframes
Explore new product ideas and iterate quickly to ship fast.
Whimsical AI
Supercharge your productivity with automated creation.
Resources
Blog
Read the latest news, updates, and ideas from Whimsical.
Careers
Build the future of product work with Whimsical.
Download
Get the desktop app for macOS or Windows.
Help center
Get answers, gain understanding, and learn how to work in Whimsical.
Product updates
Read our latest features and improvements.
Customers
Read about the fastest growing companies using Whimsical.
Templates
Use templates for each step of your workflow, from ideation to launch.
The Whimsical Way
Achieve high levels of focus, productivity, and calm while maintaining a high quality of life.
Contact sales
Product
Resources
Pricing
Boards
Diagrams
Quickly capture ideas and create shared understanding.
Flowcharts
Communicate complex processes with an intuitive interface.
Mind maps
Visualize and organize your ideas into beautiful maps.
Whiteboards
Brainstorm, organize, and collaborate with your team.
Wireframes
Explore new product ideas and iterate quickly to ship fast.
Whimsical AI
Supercharge your productivity with automated creation.
Docs
Docs
Clutter-free docs to align your team and move work forward.
Resources
Blog
Read the latest news, updates, and ideas from Whimsical.
Careers
Build the future of product work with Whimsical.
Download
Get the desktop app for macOS or Windows.
Help center
Get answers, gain understanding, and learn how to work in Whimsical.
Product updates
Read our latest features and improvements.
Customers
Read about the fastest growing companies using Whimsical.
Templates
Use templates for each step of your workflow, from ideation to launch.
The Whimsical Way
Achieve high levels of focus, productivity, and calm while maintaining a high quality of life.
Contact sales
Log in
Log in
Sign up
Sign up
All
97
2026
2
2025
11
2024
36
2023
48
Feedback
RSS
Releases
Our latest features and improvements to help you work with more focus and less friction.
Feedback
RSS
Previous page
1
…
Next page