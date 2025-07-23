Whimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Change existing teams to open or private

You can now update a team’s visibility after it’s been created.

Previously, teams could only be set to open or private during setup. With this update, you can switch between the two anytime from team settings.

  • Open teams are visible to everyone in your workspace and easy to join
  • Private teams are hidden and require an invite

This gives you more flexibility to manage access as your needs change.

Note: Changing a team from private to open will make the team—and all its contents—immediately visible to everyone in your workspace. Use caution if the team contains sensitive or confidential work.

Learn more about team visibility

