Change existing teams to open or private
You can now update a team’s visibility after it’s been created.
Previously, teams could only be set to open or private during setup. With this update, you can switch between the two anytime from team settings.
- Open teams are visible to everyone in your workspace and easy to join
- Private teams are hidden and require an invite
This gives you more flexibility to manage access as your needs change.
Note: Changing a team from private to open will make the team—and all its contents—immediately visible to everyone in your workspace. Use caution if the team contains sensitive or confidential work.
