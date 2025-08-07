Whimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Product updatesAugust 7, 2025

Recent improvements

Sometimes it’s the little things that make the biggest difference. This roundup highlights recent updates—each one small on its own, but together they make Whimsical smoother, faster, and more delightful.

  • On our Free plan, you can now keep track of your team, board, and task limits using the indicator in the sidebar
  • Keyboard shortcut for deleting selected files with Delete or Backspace

Made by
  • Todd Moy
  • Toby Moore
  • Nate Hunzaker
  • Maria Geller
  • Lauri Pesonen
  • Doug Avery
  • Daniel Compton
  • Bruce Hauman
  • Amy Brumet
  • Alex Davis
