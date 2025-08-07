Recent improvements
Sometimes it’s the little things that make the biggest difference. This roundup highlights recent updates—each one small on its own, but together they make Whimsical smoother, faster, and more delightful.
New:
- On our Free plan, you can now keep track of your team, board, and task limits using the indicator in the sidebar
- Keyboard shortcut for deleting selected files with
Deleteor
Backspace
Improved:
- You can now filter for tasks that are overdue
- Whimsical AI is now powered by o4-mini (previously GPT-3.5) for better performance
- More results for recently opened files now appear in your Recent section, workspace search, and mention menu
- Added more text size options in the Lorem Ipsum wireframe element
- Renamed Text size to Text size and layout in the Doc actions menu to make layout-related settings easier to find
- Updated the Delete team modal to help prevent accidental deletion of important content
- Task layout now optimized when viewing on smaller screens
- Chinese, Japanese, and Korean characters no longer shift position when adding or editing text
- New file icons in the Create new menu
Made by