March 28, 2024

See comment recipients

You’ll now see the names of all teammates who will be notified when you leave a comment. If your comment notifies more than three people, a simple hover will reveal all their names.

Here’s when teammates will get notified:

  • They created the file you’re commenting on
  • They added the sticky note you’re commenting on
  • They added the annotation you’re commenting on
  • They’ve already commented on the thread
  • They chose to be notified of all comments in the file
  • You mention them in a comment
Made by
  • Brandon Dorn
  • Nate Hunzaker
