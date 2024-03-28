See comment recipients
You’ll now see the names of all teammates who will be notified when you leave a comment. If your comment notifies more than three people, a simple hover will reveal all their names.
Here’s when teammates will get notified:
- They created the file you’re commenting on
- They added the sticky note you’re commenting on
- They added the annotation you’re commenting on
- They’ve already commented on the thread
- They chose to be notified of all comments in the file
- You mention them in a comment
