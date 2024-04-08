Custom editor upgrade instructions
Sometimes workspace viewers need more access so they can edit or create files in Whimsical. Now workspace admins can provide custom instructions to their users on how to request an upgrade to the editor role in Whimsical. This is often helpful in larger organizations that have an existing process or ticketing system for requesting software licenses.
This feature is available for paid workspaces. Workspace admins can configure custom editor upgrade instructions at https://whimsical.com/workspace/settings or read the documentation on requesting workspace editor access.
