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AI Flowcharts
Supercharge your productivity with automated creation.
AI Mind Maps
Supercharge your productivity with automated creation.
Boards
An infinite canvas for diagrams, wireframes, whiteboards, and more.
Diagrams
Quickly capture ideas and create shared understanding.
Flowcharts
Communicate complex processes with an intuitive interface.
Mind maps
Visualize and organize your ideas into beautiful maps.
Wireframes
Explore new product ideas and iterate quickly to ship fast.
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Tools
Boards
An infinite canvas for diagrams, wireframes, whiteboards, and more.
Diagrams
Quickly capture ideas and create shared understanding.
Flowcharts
Communicate complex processes with an intuitive interface.
Mind maps
Visualize and organize your ideas into beautiful maps.
Wireframes
Explore new product ideas and iterate quickly to ship fast.
Artificial Intelligence
AI Flowcharts
Supercharge your productivity with automated creation.
AI Mind Maps
Supercharge your productivity with automated creation.
2026.4: Flowchart auto-layout
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Read about the fastest growing companies using Whimsical.
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Releases
2023.9
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