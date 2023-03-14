Whimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

  1. March 14, 2023

    Copy objects as images

    Right-click on any object on the board to copy it as an image. Magic!

  2. March 10, 2023

    Set board thumbnail

    You can now set any object as the board thumbnail by right-clicking on it and selecting "Set as Board Thumbnail".

  3. March 9, 2023

    Slack integration

    Preview your Whimsical files in Slack by just pasting their URLs.

  4. March 9, 2023

    New connector modes

    We've added three different connector modes so you can have more consistency over their appearance and style across the board.

  5. March 7, 2023

    AI mind mapping

    Get ready to have your mAInd blown - try out AI-assisted mind mapping.

  6. January 27, 2023

    Deleting sections retains contents

    Deleting a section will no longer delete its contents and the contents will remain in your board.

  7. January 24, 2023

    Request editor access

    Workspace viewers can now request editor access to create and edit files.

  8. January 24, 2023

    Report suspicious content

    If you believe somebody is using Whimsical to spread malicious, fraudulent, harmful, or suspicious content, please report it to us. You can report it using the help menu.