- July 20, 2023
Rename files with right click
You can now right-click on file or folder names to rename them.
- July 6, 2023
Whimsical AI
Blank canvas anxiety? No more! ✨ Whimsical AI ✨ allows you to create flowcharts and mind maps in seconds.
- June 15, 2023
Google Docs smart chip integration
You can now embed and preview your Whimsical files in Google Docs as smart chips.
Learn more about previewing Whimsical files in Google Docs.
- June 13, 2023
Customize text connector colors
You can now change and customize the colors of connector text.
- June 8, 2023
Add and remove multiple columns in tables
You can now easily add and remove multiple rows and columns at once in Whimsical Docs tables.
- April 26, 2023
Improvements to commenting and searching in tables
Tables in Whimsical Docs have got some TLC. You now have the ability to comment on individual cells and we've also improved search functionality for cell content.
- April 20, 2023
Mobile support for Whimsical Docs
You can now edit your Whimsical Docs on mobile phones and tablets.
- April 20, 2023
Jira integration
We've just released our Jira integration so you can easily add your Whimsical boards to Jira issues.
- April 4, 2023
Template browsing
We've made it easier for your to browse through our templates so you can view, discover and choose templates that work for you and your needs!
- March 21, 2023
Teams
Say hi to your new sidebar and better workspace organization with teams.