  1. July 20, 2023

    Rename files with right click

    You can now right-click on file or folder names to rename them.

  2. July 6, 2023

    Whimsical AI

    Blank canvas anxiety? No more! ✨ Whimsical AI ✨ allows you to create flowcharts and mind maps in seconds.

  3. June 15, 2023

    Google Docs smart chip integration

    You can now embed and preview your Whimsical files in Google Docs as smart chips.

    Learn more about previewing Whimsical files in Google Docs.

  4. June 13, 2023

    Customize text connector colors

    You can now change and customize the colors of connector text.

  5. June 8, 2023

    Add and remove multiple columns in tables

    You can now easily add and remove multiple rows and columns at once in Whimsical Docs tables.

  6. April 26, 2023

    Improvements to commenting and searching in tables

    Tables in Whimsical Docs have got some TLC. You now have the ability to comment on individual cells and we've also improved search functionality for cell content.

  7. April 20, 2023

    Mobile support for Whimsical Docs

    You can now edit your Whimsical Docs on mobile phones and tablets.

  8. April 20, 2023

    Jira integration

    We've just released our Jira integration so you can easily add your Whimsical boards to Jira issues.

  9. April 4, 2023

    Template browsing

    We’ve made it easier for your to browse through our templates so you can view, discover and choose templates that work for you and your needs!

    Made by
    • Doug Avery
  10. March 21, 2023

    Teams

    Say hi to your new sidebar and better workspace organization with teams.