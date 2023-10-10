Whimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

  1. October 10, 2023

    More text formatting options for board objects

    Now you can add headers, assign paragraph styles and create lists in flowcharts, mind maps, and sticky notes right from the toolbar—or using the same keyboard shortcuts available in docs.

    Made by
    • Inge Solvoll
    • Richard Bata
  2. October 6, 2023

    Mention teammates anywhere

    Type @ followed by a teammate's name to easily reference them in-line in docs and boards. Only mentions used inside comment threads will send notifications.

    Made by
    • Dāvis Mednis
  3. October 6, 2023

    Text editor performance improvements

    Text editing is now twice as fast and load times have been cut in half. Most notable for longer documents like recurring 1:1 agendas, blog posts, and project plans.

    Made by
    • Nate Hunzaker
  4. October 4, 2023

    Language and special character bug fixes and improvements

    When typing accented characters:

    • Characters are now inserted correctly using the Apple accent menu. Previously, two characters were inserted instead of one.

    When typing in Korean:

    • Hitting enter now ends the composition and inserts a new line. Before, users had to hit enter twice to enter a new line.
    • Extra characters are no longer inserted at the beginning of an entry.

    When composing characters: (e.g., Japanese)

    • The first character no longer disappears.
    • The cursor no longer jumps to the beginning of a line entry.
    • Text no longer duplicates or submits accidentally before confirming the selection.
    Made by
    • Maria Geller
    • Nate Hunzaker
  5. September 22, 2023

    Whimsical AI for sticky notes

    Discover solutions faster with AI-generated sticky notes. Enter a topic or problem and Whimsical AI will instantly generate a series of ideas or solutions on sticky notes.

  6. September 18, 2023

    Remove your account photo

    If you're not fond of your current profile photo and don't want to upload a new one, you can now just remove it.

  7. September 13, 2023

    Support for HCL syntax

    Text formatted as code now supports HashiCorp Config Language (HCL) for syntax highlighting.

  8. September 12, 2023

    Summarize URLs with Whimsical AI

    Create concise summaries of public web pages and Whimsical workspace files with Whimsical AI. Just paste a URL to visualize its content in a flowchart, mind map, or series of sticky notes.

    Made by
    • Kaspars Dancis
    • Doug Avery
  9. September 12, 2023

    Latest bug fixes and improvements

    Here's a quick round-up of our latest bug fixes, focusing mainly on improvements in object layering:

    • Right-clicking in a selected frame and section now opens the context menu instead of selecting an inner object.
    • Clicking outside a comment on a view-only board now closes the comment.
    • You can now resize a shape all the way down to its minimum height in one go.
    • Shapes with multiple lines of text sized to the minimum height no longer get resized the next time you select them.
    • Objects inside sections can now be consistently moved to the front or to the back.
    • Once placed inside a section, objects now maintain their previous layer order.
    • When duplicating connected objects, the connectors now keep the same position as in the original, rather than moving to the front.
    • We've fixed a bug where the first character typed in some languages was not always displayed.

  10. September 8, 2023

    Enhanced data security for org plans

    Org plan admins can secure and consolidate company data by preventing new workspace creation on their domain. Learn more here.