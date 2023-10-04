Language and special character bug fixes and improvements
When typing accented characters:
- Characters are now inserted correctly using the Apple accent menu. Previously, two characters were inserted instead of one.
When typing in Korean:
- Hitting enter now ends the composition and inserts a new line. Before, users had to hit enter twice to enter a new line.
- Extra characters are no longer inserted at the beginning of an entry.
When composing characters: (e.g., Japanese)
- The first character no longer disappears.
- The cursor no longer jumps to the beginning of a line entry.
- Text no longer duplicates or submits accidentally before confirming the selection.
