Whimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Brand

  1. All (96)
  2. 2025 (12)
  3. 2024 (36)
  4. 2023 (48)
FeedbackRSS

Product updates2023

FeedbackRSS
  1. December 1, 2023

    Rotate images in boards

    You can now rotate images on Whimsical boards. If an image gets accidentally uploaded upside down, give this feature a spin.

    Made by
    • Toby Moore
  2. November 29, 2023

    Sequence diagram actors

    Whimsical now has a native tool for creating sequence diagrams. To get started, click the diagram shapes menu, then select sequence diagram actor. Combine sequence diagram actors with connectors to build and scale any sequence diagram.

    Made by
    • Todd Moy
    • Rob Fisher
  3. November 29, 2023

    Whimsical Diagrams GPT

    If you're a ChatGPT Plus user, you can now generate flowcharts, mind maps and sequence diagrams in ChatGPT with the Whimsical Diagrams GPT.

    Made by
    • Kaspars Dancis
  4. November 27, 2023

    Whimsical AI for sequence diagrams

    Need to create a technical or process diagram? Consider it done. You can now create sequence diagrams instantly with Whimsical AI. To get started, select generate with AI from the toolbar, enter a text prompt, select sequence diagram, then create. Checkout this demo video for more info.

    Made by
    • Todd Moy
    • Rob Fisher
  5. November 22, 2023

    Paste as options that format content for you

    Decide how pasted content comes to life with new pasting options for docs and boards. Just copy content, then right-click and paste as a mind map, sticky note(s), card(s), table or bulleted list.

    Made by
    • Dāvis Mednis
  6. November 8, 2023

    Filter selection

    You can now filter a selection of items down to just the ones you want. Select items on a board, click the filter menu, and choose a shape or color. Presto: the matching items are selected! Try it out the next time you need to move or style items in bulk.

    Made by
    • Todd Moy
    • Daniel Compton
  7. November 7, 2023

    Paste mermaid text as a flowchart

    You can paste mermaid flowcharts as Whimsical flowcharts.

    Mermaid is a diagram format written in plain text. It is often stored alongside source code or other technical documentation.Once pasted, you can immediately start editing and customizing your flowchart. Add new steps, change texts, or adjust the design to make it fit your needs. This feature makes it simple to bring in diagrams from other tools or documents and continue working on them in Whimsical.

    Get started by pasting this example flowchart into a board:

    graph LR
A[User requests password reset]
B{Is the user registered?}
A --> B
B -- Yes --> C[Send password reset link to user's email]
C --> D[User receives password reset link]
B -- No --> E[Inform user that they are not registered]
    Made by
    • Kaspars Dancis
    • Daniel Compton
    • Rob Fisher
  8. October 26, 2023

    File mentions and previews

    Mentions for files have been improved. When you paste a Whimsical link into another Whimsical file, the link will now automatically convert to a mention, removing the bloat of raw URLs. You can also preview the file in a thumbnail on hover.

    Made by
    • Todd Moy
    • Nate Hunzaker
  9. October 12, 2023

    SCIM is now generally available for JumpCloud

    Customers that use JumpCloud for identity management can now add and remove workspace members with SCIM. Using SCIM lets your organisation centralize user management, and streamline onboarding and offboarding of users to Whimsical. This feature is available to customers on our Org plan.

    Learn more about enabling SCIM for JumpCloud, or contact sales to upgrade to an Org plan.

    Made by
    • Daniel Compton