- August 28, 2023
More consistent flowchart shape expansion
Flowchart shapes, when resized or expanded, will now expand vertically, in a downward direction.
- August 25, 2023
New icon added
We've added Notion's logo to our icon library.
- August 25, 2023
Export a list of your members
Download a .csv file of all your workspace members.
- August 23, 2023
Embed to object
We now support object embedding so you can select an object on your board and ensure it's the sole focus in the embedded window.
- August 11, 2023
Cloud architecture icons
We've added a collection of cloud architecture icons from AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure.
For more information on how to use cloud architecture icons, please see the documentation.
- August 10, 2023
Toolbar changes
Wireframes, cards, and stacks of cards can now all be found under the file type Board.
- August 2, 2023
Improved status indicator details
Keep track of when a file was created and who last modified it by hovering over the file status indicator.
- July 24, 2023
New comment reactions
We’ve added two new comment reactions:
- ➕
- 🙏
- July 24, 2023
Resizing images snaps to width of the doc
When resizing images in docs, you may notice that the images will now snap to the width of the doc.