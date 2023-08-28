Whimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

  1. August 28, 2023

    More consistent flowchart shape expansion

    Flowchart shapes, when resized or expanded, will now expand vertically, in a downward direction.

  2. August 28, 2023

    Easy comment navigation

    Navigating comments is now so much better. Clicking a link to a comment will scroll you to threads, discussions and other inline comments. Searching comments within a board, doc, or even across files will bring you to the correct position in the discussion. Plus, we changed the comment highlight arrow from white to purple to make it more visible.

  3. August 25, 2023

    New icon added

    We've added Notion's logo to our icon library.

  4. August 25, 2023

    Export a list of your members

    Download a .csv file of all your workspace members.

  5. August 23, 2023

    Embed to object

    We now support object embedding so you can select an object on your board and ensure it's the sole focus in the embedded window.

  6. August 11, 2023

    Cloud architecture icons

    We've added a collection of cloud architecture icons from AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure.

    For more information on how to use cloud architecture icons, please see the documentation.

  7. August 10, 2023

    Toolbar changes

    Wireframes, cards, and stacks of cards can now all be found under the file type Board.

  8. August 2, 2023

    Improved status indicator details

    Keep track of when a file was created and who last modified it by hovering over the file status indicator.

  9. July 24, 2023

    New comment reactions

    We’ve added two new comment reactions:

    • 🙏
  10. July 24, 2023

    Resizing images snaps to width of the doc

    When resizing images in docs, you may notice that the images will now snap to the width of the doc.