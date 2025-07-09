- June 30, 2025
Desktop app for Windows
We’ve released a desktop app for Windows. Enjoy everything you love about Whimsical in the browser—now in a focused, standalone desktop experience.
- In-app tabs to keep everything organized in one place
- Keyboard shortcuts to quickly switch between tabs
- A distraction-free environment for smoother workflows
On a Mac? We've got you covered too.
- June 26, 2025
File uploads
Starting today, you can upload files—PDFs, images, videos, audio, and more—right into Whimsical.
Files downloaded from Whimsical keep their original size and quality, so no need to worry about unwanted compression.
No more linking out to drive folders. No more hunting through Slack. Now your team's files stay close to the work, not scattered across multiple apps.
- June 23, 2025
Due dates for tasks
You can now add due dates to tasks. This optional feature brings more structure to time-sensitive work without overwhelming teams who don’t need it.
When due dates are enabled, you’ll get:
- A field in tasks to assign dates
- Smart notifications for upcoming and overdue work
- Color-coded status indicators to show what’s urgent
- Sorting, filtering, and grouping by date
- Locale-based date format preferences
Not every project needs rigid timelines, so due dates are optional—available when you need them, and hidden when you don’t.
Check out the demo below to see due dates in action or learn more in the help center.
- June 17, 2025
Introducing split view
We’ve been working on this one for a while, and it’s finally here.
Split view unlocks a more fluid, connected way to work across Whimsical, and we think it’s going to change how you use the product day to day.
Now you can open multiple files side-by-side in the same window. It’s especially great for things like referencing a flowchart while writing a doc, or reviewing a project while drafting a post.
Split view deepens what makes Whimsical different: boards, docs, projects, and posts—all in one place, working together.
To open a split view pane, right click on a Whimsical file or task and select Open in split view, or simply
Opt+Clickon Mac or
Alt+Clickon Windows.
Here's a short demo of split view in action:
- March 17, 2025
Front integration
At Whimsical, we know that great customer support is about more than just responding to messages—it’s about taking action. That’s why we built an integration with Front, the customer service platform we use every day.
Whimsical’s Front integration streamlines your workflow by connecting customer conversations to actionable tasks. Quickly search, link, or create tasks directly from Front without switching apps.
And when a task is completed in Whimsical, the conversation reopens automatically in Front—so you can keep your customers in the loop with ease.
- March 13, 2025
Add comments directly in task descriptions
Clear, thoughtful communication is at the heart of calm collaboration. But until now, one place you couldn’t leave a comment in Whimsical was inside a task description.
That changes today. With inline comments, you can now add feedback, ask questions, and collaborate right where the work is happening. You can comment directly on text, images, and files—just like in docs and boards.
“Inline comments are an essential feedback tool in docs and we wanted the same capabilities for tasks. With inline comments in tasks, now we can have more focused conversations about product requirements and suggest changes within content.”
Nate Hunzaker, Staff Software Engineer
Inline comments are visible to everyone with access to the task but only notify the task creator and followers.
- March 6, 2025
Desktop app icon notification badge
Whimsical desktop app users can now choose whether to show or hide the unread notification badge on the app icon.
To update your settings, visit https://whimsical.com/account, scroll to the Desktop section, and toggle the app icon badge on or off.
This feature is available exclusively in the Whimsical desktop app. If you haven't downloaded it yet, get it here: https://whimsical.com/download
- March 3, 2025
Change task status from contextbar in boards
You can now update the status of one or multiple task cards in boards directly from the contextbar. This improvement saves time and makes it easier to keep your boards organized.