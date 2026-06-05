Both draw boxes with attributes and connect them, which is where the resemblance ends. The class diagram is about objects in code: methods, visibility, inheritance, composition, dependencies, the living behavior of a system. The ER diagram is about data at rest: entities, keys, and cardinality, destined for tables. Design the software with a class diagram; design its database with an ER diagram. Most products need both, and the entities will overlap without matching one to one.