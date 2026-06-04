A block diagram represents a system as labeled blocks joined by lines, showing the main parts and how they connect without the wiring-level detail. This template is a worked example, a computer system, with the CPU, memory, and storage sharing a system bus, and input and output units feeding data in and results out. Engineers use block diagrams to explain a system's structure at a high level.
A block diagram and a schematic describe the same system at different depths. A block diagram is the high-level view: principal parts as labeled blocks joined by lines, focused on what each part does and how data moves between them, not how it's wired. A schematic is the detailed view: every component, connection, and value drawn out. Use a block diagram to explain or plan a system's structure; use a schematic to actually build or troubleshoot it.
A block diagram represents a system with its principal parts shown as blocks, connected by lines that show how the parts relate. It's a high-level, functional view: each block is a part or function, and the lines show the flow between them. Block diagrams are common in engineering, hardware, and software design to clarify a system's overall structure without the detail of a full schematic.
A block diagram is the high-level view: principal parts as labeled blocks joined by lines, focused on what each part does and how data moves between them. A schematic is the detailed view: every component, connection, and value drawn out, enough to actually build the circuit. Use a block diagram to explain or plan a system's structure, and a schematic to construct or troubleshoot it.
A block diagram shows a system's structure: its parts and how they connect, with each block a component or function. A flowchart shows a process: the sequence of steps and decisions in the order they happen. A block diagram answers what the system is made of; a flowchart answers what happens, step by step. They're often used together to describe a system and its behavior.
Break the system into its principal functional blocks, then draw one labeled box for each with no internal detail. Connect the blocks with lines in the direction signals or data move, and label what travels between them where it helps. Add the system's inputs and outputs, and keep everything at a high level, leaving component wiring to a schematic.
This template's board is one: a computer system. The CPU, memory, and secondary storage connect to a central system bus that carries data, address, and control lines. An input unit feeds data into the system and an output unit sends information out. An audio system or a control system are other common block-diagram examples.