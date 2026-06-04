Whimsical LogoWhimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Brand
Get all logo versions.
Download
TemplatesDiagramsBlock Diagram

Block Diagram

A block diagram represents a system as labeled blocks joined by lines, showing the main parts and how they connect without the wiring-level detail. This template is a worked example, a computer system, with the CPU, memory, and storage sharing a system bus, and input and output units feeding data in and results out. Engineers use block diagrams to explain a system's structure at a high level.

Use this template
A computer-system block diagram: CPU, memory, and storage on a shared system bus.

What's included

  • A worked computer-system example. The CPU, memory, secondary storage, and input and output units of a computer.
  • A central system bus. Carrying data, address, and control lines between the blocks.
  • Labeled blocks. Each part of the system is a named box you relabel for your own.
  • Input and output flow. Data feeds in through the input unit; information comes out through the output unit.

Why use a block diagram?

  • Explain the big picture. Show how a system's parts fit together without drowning in detail.
  • Stay above the wiring. A block diagram is the high-level view, not a component-level schematic.
  • Focus on inputs and outputs. Each block is a black box: what goes in, what comes out.
  • Plan before the detail. Sketch the structure before designing or building each component.
  • Communicate across fields. Hardware, software, and process teams all read blocks and lines.

How to use this template

  1. Identify the main parts. Break the system into its principal functional blocks.
  2. Draw a block for each. One labeled box per part, with no internal detail yet.
  3. Connect with lines. Join the blocks in the direction signals or data move.
  4. Label the flows. Name what travels between blocks wherever it helps.
  5. Add inputs and outputs. Show what enters the system and what it produces.
  6. Keep it high level. Leave component-level wiring to a schematic.
Map your system

Block diagram vs schematic

A block diagram and a schematic describe the same system at different depths. A block diagram is the high-level view: principal parts as labeled blocks joined by lines, focused on what each part does and how data moves between them, not how it's wired. A schematic is the detailed view: every component, connection, and value drawn out. Use a block diagram to explain or plan a system's structure; use a schematic to actually build or troubleshoot it.

Frequently asked questions

  • A block diagram represents a system with its principal parts shown as blocks, connected by lines that show how the parts relate. It's a high-level, functional view: each block is a part or function, and the lines show the flow between them. Block diagrams are common in engineering, hardware, and software design to clarify a system's overall structure without the detail of a full schematic.

  • A block diagram is the high-level view: principal parts as labeled blocks joined by lines, focused on what each part does and how data moves between them. A schematic is the detailed view: every component, connection, and value drawn out, enough to actually build the circuit. Use a block diagram to explain or plan a system's structure, and a schematic to construct or troubleshoot it.

  • A block diagram shows a system's structure: its parts and how they connect, with each block a component or function. A flowchart shows a process: the sequence of steps and decisions in the order they happen. A block diagram answers what the system is made of; a flowchart answers what happens, step by step. They're often used together to describe a system and its behavior.

  • Break the system into its principal functional blocks, then draw one labeled box for each with no internal detail. Connect the blocks with lines in the direction signals or data move, and label what travels between them where it helps. Add the system's inputs and outputs, and keep everything at a high level, leaving component wiring to a schematic.

  • This template's board is one: a computer system. The CPU, memory, and secondary storage connect to a central system bus that carries data, address, and control lines. An input unit feeds data into the system and an output unit sends information out. An audio system or a control system are other common block-diagram examples.

Similar templates

Diagrams

Data flow diagram (DFD)

A worked retail DFD: numbered processes, data stores, and labeled flows between them.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Architecture Diagram

A layered reference architecture: clients, edge, services, data, plus async and third-party.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Class Diagram

A worked UML class diagram of a task runner, from attributes to relationships.

Diagrams
Diagrams

State Diagram

A UML state diagram of an order lifecycle: states from Draft to Delivered, with labeled transitions.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Plot diagram

The Freytag arc: tension rising to a climax across three acts, then falling to resolution.

Diagrams
Diagrams

AWS Cloud Diagram Icons

AWS service icons grouped by category, ready to drag into an architecture diagram.

Diagrams