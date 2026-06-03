An AWS architecture diagram and an AWS network diagram answer different questions with the same icons. The architecture diagram answers 'what runs where, and how does data move?': every service, integration, and dependency in one picture. The network diagram answers 'how is the network laid out?': VPC, subnets, routing, gateways, and security groups, with CIDR ranges labelled. Architecture for design reviews and onboarding; network for security reviews and debugging connectivity.