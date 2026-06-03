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AWS Architecture Diagram

An AWS architecture diagram shows how a system runs on Amazon Web Services: the services involved, how they connect, and where the boundaries sit. The hard part is usually the icons, so this template is an AWS icon pack organized by category, Compute, Database, Containers, Analytics and more, ready to copy into your own diagram. Cloud engineers and architects use it to document systems and plan changes.

Use this template
AWS service icons grouped by category, ready to drag into an architecture diagram.

What's included

  • A full AWS icon library. Over a hundred recognizable service icons laid out as a reference sheet you copy from.
  • Ten service categories. Compute, Database, Containers, Analytics, App Integration, Developer Tools, Business Applications, Customer Enablement, Blockchain, and Cost Management.
  • Copy-paste workflow. Duplicate an icon, drop it into your diagram, and connect it; the pack stays intact as a source.
  • Room to build alongside. Draw the actual architecture next to the library: VPC boxes, subnets, arrows for traffic.
  • Editable everything. Resize icons, group them into regions and availability zones, and label each service.

Why draw an AWS architecture diagram?

  • See the system before you build it. A proposal with a diagram gets reviewed; a wall of service names gets skimmed.
  • Onboard engineers faster. New team members read one picture instead of spelunking through the console.
  • Spot single points of failure. One load balancer, one NAT gateway, one availability zone: weaknesses are visible when drawn.
  • Recognizable at a glance. Standard AWS icons mean anyone who's seen a re:Invent slide can read your diagram.
  • Document for reviews and audits. Security reviews and well-architected checks start by asking for the current diagram.

How to use this template

  1. Scope one system. Diagram a single application or environment; an everything-diagram helps nobody.
  2. Lay down the boundaries. Draw boxes for the region, the VPC, and the availability zones before placing any services.
  3. Place the services. Copy icons from the pack: compute in subnets, databases in private subnets, S3 and CloudFront at the edges.
  4. Connect the traffic. Arrows show request flow: users into the load balancer, the app to its database, async paths through queues.
  5. Label what matters. Service names, subnet ranges, and anything a reader would otherwise guess.
  6. Keep it versioned. Update the board when the architecture changes; stale diagrams cause real incidents.
Draw your architecture

AWS architecture diagram vs network diagram

An AWS architecture diagram and an AWS network diagram answer different questions with the same icons. The architecture diagram answers 'what runs where, and how does data move?': every service, integration, and dependency in one picture. The network diagram answers 'how is the network laid out?': VPC, subnets, routing, gateways, and security groups, with CIDR ranges labelled. Architecture for design reviews and onboarding; network for security reviews and debugging connectivity.

Frequently asked questions

  • An AWS architecture diagram is a visual map of a system built on Amazon Web Services: the services it uses (EC2, S3, RDS, Lambda), how traffic flows between them, and the boundaries they sit in, regions, VPCs, and availability zones. Teams draw them to plan new systems, document existing ones, and support security or well-architected reviews.

  • Use the official AWS architecture icons, the set AWS publishes and updates quarterly. They come in three tiers: service icons (the squares for EC2, S3, and friends), resource icons for things inside a service, and general icons. This template lays the service icons out by category so you can copy them instead of hunting through a downloaded zip file.

  • The architecture diagram is the whole system: every service, the data flow, queues, storage, and external integrations. The AWS network diagram zooms into the networking layer: the VPC, public and private subnets, route tables, gateways, and security groups. The network view is a subset of the architecture view, drawn with the same icons. Most teams keep both, at different levels of detail.

  • Start with the boundaries: a box for the region, a box for the VPC inside it, and one per availability zone. Split each AZ into public and private subnets. Then place services: load balancer and NAT gateway in public subnets, application servers and databases in private ones, the internet gateway at the edge. Arrows mark traffic direction. Label subnet CIDR ranges; reviewers always ask.

  • Both have a place. Auto-generation tools scan a live AWS account and stay in sync, which suits compliance documentation of large estates. Hand-drawn diagrams win for everything earlier: proposals, design reviews, and onboarding, because you control the abstraction level and can draw systems that don't exist yet. An icon-pack board like this one is for that second job.

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