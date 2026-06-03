A network diagram maps the devices in a network and the connections between them, from the internet down to each laptop. This template is a basic topology drawn with standard Cisco-style icons: an internet cloud, a firewall, a router, a switch, and the endpoints, a PC, a laptop, and a wireless access point. IT teams and students use it to document a small office or home network and plan changes.
A physical network diagram documents the hardware: the actual devices, ports, and cables, which switch a server plugs into and where everything sits. A logical network diagram documents how data moves: subnets, VLANs, IP ranges, and routing paths, independent of the wiring. The two answer different questions, 'what do we own and how is it connected?' versus 'how does traffic flow?'. Small networks often draw one combined map; larger ones keep both.
A network diagram is a visual map of a computer network: the devices on it (routers, switches, firewalls, servers, endpoints) and the connections between them. It usually flows from the internet connection inward, through the firewall and router, out to the devices people use. IT teams draw them to document, troubleshoot, and plan networks.
A physical network diagram shows the actual hardware and cabling: which device plugs into which port, where things sit. A logical network diagram shows how data flows: subnets, VLANs, IP addressing, and routing, regardless of the physical wiring. A small office map often combines the two; larger networks keep separate diagrams for each.
A network topology diagram shows the arrangement of a network: how its nodes connect. Common topologies include star (everything connects to a central switch, the usual office setup), mesh, ring, and bus. The template on this page is a star topology: a switch in the middle, endpoints fanning out, with the firewall and router toward the internet.
A home network diagram usually has one path: the internet line into a modem or router, often combined, then out to devices over Ethernet and Wi-Fi. Include the router, any switch or mesh nodes, the wireless access point, and the endpoints: PCs, laptops, TVs, consoles. Mapping it makes dead zones and bottlenecks obvious.
Network diagrams use a recognizable icon set, most famously the Cisco topology symbols: a cloud for the internet or an external network, a brick wall for a firewall, a round router with arrows, a flat rectangle for a switch, and device icons for PCs, laptops, servers, and access points. This template ships with those icons placed and labelled.