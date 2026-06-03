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TemplatesDiagramsStarter Cisco Network Diagram

Network Diagram

A network diagram maps the devices in a network and the connections between them, from the internet down to each laptop. This template is a basic topology drawn with standard Cisco-style icons: an internet cloud, a firewall, a router, a switch, and the endpoints, a PC, a laptop, and a wireless access point. IT teams and students use it to document a small office or home network and plan changes.

Use this template
A basic topology with Cisco-style icons: internet, firewall, router, switch, and the endpoints.

What's included

  • A complete starter topology. Internet, Firewall, Router, Switch, and the endpoints, connected in sequence.
  • Cisco-style icons. The standard network topology symbols admins recognize at a glance.
  • Labelled devices. Every icon is named: PC, Laptop, Wireless Access Point, and the rest.
  • A simple, extendable layout. Add servers, VLANs, or a second switch by copying what's there.
  • Editable everything. Swap icons, rename devices, and redraw connections to match your network.

Why make a network diagram?

  • See the whole network. One picture shows every device and link, which a config file never will.
  • Troubleshoot faster. Tracing a connectivity problem is easier when the path from internet to endpoint is drawn.
  • Plan changes safely. Adding a switch or segmenting a network starts with the current-state diagram.
  • Onboard IT staff. A new admin reads the topology instead of reverse-engineering it.
  • Document for audits. Security reviews and compliance checks routinely ask for an up-to-date network map.

How to use this template

  1. Open the template. It lands as a basic internet-to-endpoint topology you can extend.
  2. List your devices. Inventory the routers, switches, firewalls, servers, and endpoints on the network.
  3. Place the core path. Start at the internet connection and work inward: modem or firewall, then router, then switch.
  4. Add the endpoints. Hang PCs, laptops, printers, and access points off the switch that serves them.
  5. Label everything. Name each device, and add IP ranges or VLANs if the diagram is for IT use.
  6. Keep it current. Update the diagram when hardware changes; a stale map is worse than none.
Map your network

Physical vs logical network diagram

A physical network diagram documents the hardware: the actual devices, ports, and cables, which switch a server plugs into and where everything sits. A logical network diagram documents how data moves: subnets, VLANs, IP ranges, and routing paths, independent of the wiring. The two answer different questions, 'what do we own and how is it connected?' versus 'how does traffic flow?'. Small networks often draw one combined map; larger ones keep both.

Frequently asked questions

  • A network diagram is a visual map of a computer network: the devices on it (routers, switches, firewalls, servers, endpoints) and the connections between them. It usually flows from the internet connection inward, through the firewall and router, out to the devices people use. IT teams draw them to document, troubleshoot, and plan networks.

  • A physical network diagram shows the actual hardware and cabling: which device plugs into which port, where things sit. A logical network diagram shows how data flows: subnets, VLANs, IP addressing, and routing, regardless of the physical wiring. A small office map often combines the two; larger networks keep separate diagrams for each.

  • A network topology diagram shows the arrangement of a network: how its nodes connect. Common topologies include star (everything connects to a central switch, the usual office setup), mesh, ring, and bus. The template on this page is a star topology: a switch in the middle, endpoints fanning out, with the firewall and router toward the internet.

  • A home network diagram usually has one path: the internet line into a modem or router, often combined, then out to devices over Ethernet and Wi-Fi. Include the router, any switch or mesh nodes, the wireless access point, and the endpoints: PCs, laptops, TVs, consoles. Mapping it makes dead zones and bottlenecks obvious.

  • Network diagrams use a recognizable icon set, most famously the Cisco topology symbols: a cloud for the internet or an external network, a brick wall for a firewall, a round router with arrows, a flat rectangle for a switch, and device icons for PCs, laptops, servers, and access points. This template ships with those icons placed and labelled.

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