An Azure architecture diagram covers the whole system: every service, data flow, and integration, drawn with the official icons. An Azure network diagram zooms into connectivity: VNets, subnets, peering, private endpoints, network security groups, and what routes where. The network view inherits the same boundary grammar (subscription, resource group, VNet) but cares about CIDR ranges and traffic paths rather than service inventory. Most teams keep both: architecture for design reviews and onboarding, network for security reviews and debugging.