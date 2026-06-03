Whimsical LogoWhimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Brand
Get all logo versions.
Download
TemplatesDiagramsMicrosoft Azure Icons

Microsoft Azure Icons

An Azure architecture diagram starts with the right icons, and this template is the pack: Microsoft Azure service icons grouped into nineteen categories, from Compute and Databases to Networking, Security, and IoT, ready to copy into your own diagram. A note points to Microsoft's full icon library for anything beyond the set. Cloud engineers use it to document Azure systems and draw network diagrams stakeholders can actually read.

Use this template
Azure service icons in nineteen categories, ready to drag into an architecture diagram.

What's included

  • Nineteen icon categories. AI and Machine Learning, Analytics, Compute, Containers, Databases, DevOps, Identity, Integration, Intune, IoT, Management and Governance, Migrate, Mobile, Monitor, Networking, Security, Storage, and Web.
  • Recognizable service icons. The visual language Azure engineers already read, laid out as a reference sheet.
  • Copy-paste workflow. Duplicate an icon into your diagram and connect it; the pack stays intact as a source.
  • A pointer to the full library. A link to Microsoft's complete Azure icon set for services beyond the pack.
  • Room to build alongside. Draw the architecture next to the library: subscription, resource group, and VNet boxes with icons inside.

Why draw an Azure architecture diagram?

  • Icons beat installation. The usual route is downloading Microsoft's zip and importing it into a tool; here the icons are already on the board.
  • One picture of the estate. Stakeholders read a diagram with familiar icons faster than a resource-group listing.
  • Reviews ask for it. Security reviews and well-architected assessments start from the current architecture diagram.
  • Boundaries become visible. Drawing subscription, resource group, and VNet boxes exposes the structure the portal hides.
  • Faster onboarding. New engineers read the diagram instead of clicking through the portal guessing what connects to what.

How to use this template

  1. Scope one system. One application or environment per diagram; the whole tenant doesn't fit on a readable page.
  2. Draw the Azure boundaries. Nested boxes for subscription, resource group, virtual network, and subnets; that hierarchy is the grammar of Azure diagrams.
  3. Place the services. Copy icons from the pack: App Service and AKS in their subnets, databases in private ones, Entra ID and Key Vault at the edges.
  4. Connect the traffic. Arrows for request flow and private endpoints; label what a reader would otherwise guess.
  5. Mark the entry points. Application Gateway, Front Door, or the load balancer at the boundary, where security reviews look first.
  6. Keep it current. Update the board when the architecture changes; Microsoft updates the icon set several times a year, so refresh icons occasionally too.
Draw your Azure diagram

Azure architecture diagram vs network diagram

An Azure architecture diagram covers the whole system: every service, data flow, and integration, drawn with the official icons. An Azure network diagram zooms into connectivity: VNets, subnets, peering, private endpoints, network security groups, and what routes where. The network view inherits the same boundary grammar (subscription, resource group, VNet) but cares about CIDR ranges and traffic paths rather than service inventory. Most teams keep both: architecture for design reviews and onboarding, network for security reviews and debugging.

Frequently asked questions

  • Microsoft publishes the official set on the Azure Architecture Center as a downloadable zip of SVGs, updated several times a year, with terms that allow use in architecture diagrams and documentation. This template skips the download-and-import step: the service icons sit on the board, grouped by category, ready to copy. For a service that isn't in the pack, the board links to Microsoft's full library.

  • Microsoft's terms allow the icons in architectural diagrams, training materials, and documentation, which covers the normal uses. The main rules: don't crop, rotate, or distort them, and don't use Microsoft's icons to represent your own product. Architecture diagrams for your team, your docs, or a conference talk are all fine; that's exactly what the set exists for.

  • Start with the boundary boxes, because Azure diagrams have a standard grammar: subscription on the outside, resource groups inside it, virtual networks inside those, subnets inside the VNets. Then place service icons where they live: an App Service or AKS cluster in its subnet, Azure SQL behind a private endpoint, Key Vault and Entra ID alongside. Arrows mark traffic; the entry point (Application Gateway or Front Door) goes at the edge.

  • Same discipline, different grammar. Both use their vendor's official icon set, but the grouping conventions differ: AWS diagrams nest region, VPC, availability zones, and subnets; Azure diagrams nest subscription, resource group, VNet, and subnet, with availability zones drawn less often. Service names map across clouds (Microsoft even publishes an Azure-for-AWS-professionals guide), so teams running both usually keep one diagram per cloud with parallel structure.

  • Auto-generation (the portal's resource visualizer, or tools that scan a subscription) keeps pace with reality but produces cluttered diagrams nobody enjoys reading. Hand-drawn diagrams stay readable and work before the system exists, at the cost of going stale. The usual split: hand-draw the architecture you're proposing and the overview you show people; auto-generate when an audit needs the literal current inventory.

Similar templates

Diagrams

AWS Cloud Diagram Icons

AWS service icons grouped by category, ready to drag into an architecture diagram.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Starter Cisco Network Diagram

A basic topology with Cisco-style icons: internet, firewall, router, switch, and the endpoints.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Architecture Diagram

A layered reference architecture: clients, edge, services, data, plus async and third-party.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Block Diagram

A computer-system block diagram: CPU, memory, and storage on a shared system bus.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Onboarding Swimlane Process Diagram

An onboarding process across User, App, and Email lanes, with decisions and cross-lane handoffs.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Class Diagram

A worked UML class diagram of a task runner, from attributes to relationships.

Diagrams