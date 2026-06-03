An Azure architecture diagram starts with the right icons, and this template is the pack: Microsoft Azure service icons grouped into nineteen categories, from Compute and Databases to Networking, Security, and IoT, ready to copy into your own diagram. A note points to Microsoft's full icon library for anything beyond the set. Cloud engineers use it to document Azure systems and draw network diagrams stakeholders can actually read.
An Azure architecture diagram covers the whole system: every service, data flow, and integration, drawn with the official icons. An Azure network diagram zooms into connectivity: VNets, subnets, peering, private endpoints, network security groups, and what routes where. The network view inherits the same boundary grammar (subscription, resource group, VNet) but cares about CIDR ranges and traffic paths rather than service inventory. Most teams keep both: architecture for design reviews and onboarding, network for security reviews and debugging.
Microsoft publishes the official set on the Azure Architecture Center as a downloadable zip of SVGs, updated several times a year, with terms that allow use in architecture diagrams and documentation. This template skips the download-and-import step: the service icons sit on the board, grouped by category, ready to copy. For a service that isn't in the pack, the board links to Microsoft's full library.
Microsoft's terms allow the icons in architectural diagrams, training materials, and documentation, which covers the normal uses. The main rules: don't crop, rotate, or distort them, and don't use Microsoft's icons to represent your own product. Architecture diagrams for your team, your docs, or a conference talk are all fine; that's exactly what the set exists for.
Start with the boundary boxes, because Azure diagrams have a standard grammar: subscription on the outside, resource groups inside it, virtual networks inside those, subnets inside the VNets. Then place service icons where they live: an App Service or AKS cluster in its subnet, Azure SQL behind a private endpoint, Key Vault and Entra ID alongside. Arrows mark traffic; the entry point (Application Gateway or Front Door) goes at the edge.
Same discipline, different grammar. Both use their vendor's official icon set, but the grouping conventions differ: AWS diagrams nest region, VPC, availability zones, and subnets; Azure diagrams nest subscription, resource group, VNet, and subnet, with availability zones drawn less often. Service names map across clouds (Microsoft even publishes an Azure-for-AWS-professionals guide), so teams running both usually keep one diagram per cloud with parallel structure.
Auto-generation (the portal's resource visualizer, or tools that scan a subscription) keeps pace with reality but produces cluttered diagrams nobody enjoys reading. Hand-drawn diagrams stay readable and work before the system exists, at the cost of going stale. The usual split: hand-draw the architecture you're proposing and the overview you show people; auto-generate when an audit needs the literal current inventory.