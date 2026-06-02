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TemplatesDiagramsOnboarding Swimlane Process Diagram

Swimlane Diagram

A swimlane diagram is a flowchart split into lanes, one per person, team, or system, so you can see who owns each step in a process. This template maps a product signup onboarding flow across three lanes, User, App, and Email, with decision points and labelled handoffs between them. Operations and product teams use it to make accountability explicit and to spot where a process stalls at the handoffs.

Use this template
An onboarding process across User, App, and Email lanes, with decisions and cross-lane handoffs.

What's included

  • Three labelled lanes. User, App, and Email, each holding the steps that party is responsible for.
  • A worked onboarding flow. Signup, verification, workspace creation, and onboarding questions, mapped end to end.
  • Decision points. Diamonds like 'signed up via Google or email?' and 'does domain match an account?' that branch the path.
  • Labelled handoffs. Connectors that cross lanes, marked Google, Email, Yes, or No, showing where ownership passes.
  • Editable lanes and steps. Rename the lanes for your own roles and reshape the flow.

Why use a swimlane diagram?

  • Show who owns each step. Lanes make accountability explicit in a way a plain flowchart can't.
  • Expose the handoffs. The cross-lane arrows are where processes usually stall, and the diagram puts them front and center.
  • Coordinate multiple teams. Everyone sees their part and where they hand off to someone else.
  • Find the bottlenecks. A lane crammed with steps, or a slow handoff, stands out.
  • Onboard and align. A new team member reads the swimlane and knows exactly who does what.

How to use this template

  1. Open the template. It lands as a three-lane onboarding flow you can edit.
  2. Name your lanes. Set a lane for each person, team, or system in the process.
  3. Lay out the steps. Place each step in the lane of whoever owns it, in order.
  4. Add decision points. Drop a diamond wherever the path branches, and label the routes.
  5. Connect the handoffs. Draw arrows across lanes where work passes from one party to another.
  6. Share and refine. Invite the team to check that the ownership and order match reality.
Map your process in lanes

Swimlane diagram vs flowchart

A standard flowchart answers 'what happens next?', sequencing the steps of a process without saying who carries them out. A swimlane diagram layers accountability on top: it places each step in the lane of the person, team, or system responsible, so the handoffs between parties become explicit instead of implied. Use a plain flowchart for a single-owner process. Use a swimlane diagram when several parties share the work and you need to show who owns each step.

Frequently asked questions

  • A swimlane diagram is a type of flowchart that organizes a process into lanes, one for each person, team, or system involved. Each step sits in the lane of whoever owns it, and arrows that cross lanes show handoffs. Named after the lanes in a pool, it's also called a cross-functional flowchart. Teams use it to make accountability and handoffs in a process explicit.

  • Start by listing the parties in your process and giving each one a lane. Lay out the steps in order, placing each in the lane of whoever's responsible. Add decision diamonds where the path branches, and draw connectors across lanes to show handoffs. Keep one action per step. You can build one in Whimsical's flowchart maker and adjust the lanes as the process changes.

  • A standard flowchart shows what happens next, sequencing steps without saying who does them. A swimlane diagram adds that missing layer: it places each step in the lane of the person, team, or system responsible, so handoffs between parties are explicit. Use a plain flowchart for a single-owner process; use a swimlane when several parties share the work.

  • Reach for a swimlane diagram when a process involves more than one person, team, or system and you need to show who does what. It shines for cross-functional work: onboarding, approvals, order fulfilment, support escalations, anywhere work passes between parties. If a process has a single owner and no handoffs, a plain flowchart is simpler and enough.

  • In BPMN, the business process notation standard, a pool represents a whole participant or organization, and lanes are the sub-divisions inside it, usually roles or departments. A single company process often sits in one pool with a lane per team. Across two organizations, you'd use two pools. Most everyday swimlane diagrams just use lanes.

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