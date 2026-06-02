A standard flowchart answers 'what happens next?', sequencing the steps of a process without saying who carries them out. A swimlane diagram layers accountability on top: it places each step in the lane of the person, team, or system responsible, so the handoffs between parties become explicit instead of implied. Use a plain flowchart for a single-owner process. Use a swimlane diagram when several parties share the work and you need to show who owns each step.